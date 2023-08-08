Trump Mocks DeSantis Campaign Struggles: ‘Time to Go Back to Florida, Ron!’

Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis and his 2024 campaign while campaigning in New Hampshire, telling the Florida governor he should have waited until 2028 to run — but even then he'd likely not win.
"He should have waited until '28," Trump said to a crowd in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
He quickly added DeSantis was "wrong" to run and that his 2028 that campaign would not have "held water" either because the governor lacks charisma.
"You do need some personality if you're going to be a politician," Trump said.
The former president took credit for DeSantis' political rise to his endorsement of him in 2018.
He cited his wide lead over DeSantis in multiple polls, including a July Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey showing respondents preferring Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee with 52% support compared to DeSantis at 12% support.
Trump's criticism follows The Messenger's Marc Caputo breaking the news DeSantis was replacing his campaign manager as part of a "restructuring" effort.
"Time to run back to Florida, Ron!" Trump declared on Tuesday.
