Trump Might Skip The First GOP Debate – But His Supporters Don’t Mind

WINDHAM, New Hampshire — Former President Donald Trump is so far ahead in the Republican primary that he might skip the first big debate. His supporters don’t mind.

“Should I do the debate?” Trump asked the crowd during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, putting the question to his fans in a humid Windham High School gymnasium.

Some cheered and others booed.

“Hmm, maybe we'll do something else,” Trump continued, noting that his attendance at the debate would add “entertainment value.”

The former president has toyed with boycotting the Aug. 23 Republican primary debate for weeks, keeping his opponents in suspense. Trump often points to his commanding Republican primary polling lead as his reason for skipping the debate stage. A recent Morning Consult poll, which he displayed on a screen at his New Hampshire campaign speech, showed him with 59% of support among Republican primary voters.

“It doesn’t make sense to do it if you’re leading by so much,” Trump said. The former president is reportedly considering some debate counter programming in the form of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Still, Trump hasn’t ruled it out. And he and his allies seem to be fueling the speculation about his Aug. 23 plans. “SHOULD I DEBATE?” Trump wrote in a recent Truth Social post. Trump shared the question with an image showing himself polling at 69%, although it’s not clear whether that figure referenced an actual poll. The image depicted Trump among a mix of political figures standing at podiums — some running for president and some not — polling far behind him.

Former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski kept up the intrigue on a New Hampshire radio show on Tuesday, suggesting that the chances of Trump attending the debate in Milwaukee had recently risen from 5% to 20%.

So far, candidates who have qualified for the debate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Trump’s ex-running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Most of Trump’s opponents have urged him to debate — despite the fact that he has a penchant for insulting and mocking his rivals. But when it comes to Trump’s supporters, many who attended his New Hampshire speech on Tuesday said that they support his choice either way.

“I love watching Trump debate,” said Craig Marks, an engineer and Trump supporter who lives in Windham. Marks attended Trump’s campaign event in the town on Tuesday. “But he's got a great point, where he's so far ahead in the polls, why does he need to take more slings and arrows, especially if it's going to be coming from other Republicans?”



Marks said it would make sense for Trump to hold off on debating until the general election, when he faces the Democratic nominee. He’ll still tune into the debate if Trump does not attend, especially because he believes some 2024 primary candidates might run again in 2028.

“Some of these guys are young, and I have a feeling they're not going to be going anywhere,” Marks said.

Trump seems to agree, going as far as to suggest at least one of the debaters might join him in the White House in 2025.

“Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!” Trump wrote in a recent Truth Social post.

But some Republican political watchers are skeptical that the candidates who do show up will be able to make a splash without Trump on stage beside them.

“If a tree falls in the Republican primary does it make a sound?” said Ford O’Connell, a Florida Republican who served as a Trump campaign surrogate in 2020. “The answer is no if Donald Trump isn't talking about it.”

Gilmanton, New Hampshire resident John Zamperini agreed with that sentiment. He said Trump has a good reason to bypass the debate, and would only tune in for a few minutes if the former president doesn’t show.

“If he's not there, why watch?” Zamperini said.

Norma Drowne, a former member of the Sandown Board of Selectmen who attended Trump’s speech in Windham, said Trump will make the right decision on whether or not to debate later this month. She plans to tune in either way, to get a feel for the rest of the primary field, but said she is wholeheartedly backing Trump.

“He's gonna make the best decision. I would never say one way or the other,” Drowne said. “When he decides to do something, it usually is the best decision.”

When it comes down to it, Trump may be unable to resist taking a few shots at his opponents, said former Nevada state Republican Party chair Amy Tarkanian.

“There's no need for him to participate in the debate. He's so far ahead. But I think his inflated ego will not allow him to sit out,” Tarkanian said. “He's his own worst enemy at times. He's also his own best cheerleader at times. You just don’t know which version you’re gonna get.”