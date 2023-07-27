Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Documents Case

A maintenance worker at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club was charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the same active federal criminal case against the former president.

The four felony counts against Carlos De Oliveira were unsealed Thursday as part of a superseding indictment that included additional obstruction charges for his fellow co-defendants, Trump, and the ex-president's longtime valet, Walt Nauta.

Both of the new obstruction charges against Trump allege that the former president – along with Nauta and De Oliveira – requested that an unnamed Trump employee “delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

The new indictment alleges that on June 27, 2022, De Oliveira went to a Mar-a-Lago IT office and requested that an IT employee, identified as “Trump Employee 4,” step away to an audio closet near a ballroom to talk.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that.”

The indictment adds: “De Oliveira then insisted to Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked ‘what are we going to do?’” Later that afternoon, Trump called De Oliveira and the two spoke for about three and a half minutes, prosecutors allege in the indictment.

On Aug. 26, 2022, prosecutors say in the superseding indictment, a Trump employee confirmed with Nauta and a representative of Trump's political action committee in a chat on the Signal messaging app that De Oliveira was “loyal.” That same day, Trump called De Oliveira and the former president told De Oliveira that he would get him an attorney.

De Oliveira spoke to investigators earlier this year and his phone had been seized. The charges against him are: conspiracy to obstruct justice; altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object; corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a document or record; and making false statements and representations.

He is summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Monday. In a separate filing on Thursday, Smith said his office would not oppose Nauta and Trump declining to appear in person at an arraignment on the new charges.

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty and were already scheduled to go on trial starting May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets people as he arrives for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump continues to run for a second term as the President of the United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stephen Cheung, a Trump spokesman, criticized the latest addition to the Justice Department's criminal case.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Cheung said.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he added.