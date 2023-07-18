Trump Maintains Lead in New Hampshire GOP Primary Poll, But Loses Some Support

Donald Trump continues to lead Ron DeSantis and his other GOP rivals in New Hampshire, according to a new poll, though his support has slipped slightly over the past few months.
A University of New Hampshire survey showed the former president at 37% among likely Republican primary voters in the critical early nominating state, followed by DeSantis at 23%. No other GOP presidential candidate hit double-digit support.
In an April poll from UNH, Trump was at 42% and DeSantis was at 22%.
In the poll released Tuesday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was running in third with 8%, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with 6% each, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and biopharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 5% each.
Overall, 36% of likely Republican primary voters said they had made up their mind on who they are supporting. Trump supporters were more likely than DeSantis supports to say their mind was made up.
The UNH poll of 898 likely GOP primary voters was conducted between July 13 and 17, and had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.
The Florida governor recently addressed his lagging poll numbers, chalking Trump's wide lead up to "sympathy" over his mounting legal woes. In a January UNH poll, DeSantis was led Trump by 12 points in New Hampshire.
On top of a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials, Trump announced on Tuesday he received a letter informing him he's the target of a grand jury investigation into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump predicted he'll likely be indicted yet again.
