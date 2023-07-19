Trump Loses Bid for New E. Jean Carroll Trial or Reduced Damages for $5 Million Verdict

Former President Donald Trump cannot reduce the $5 million verdict that a jury awarded to E. Jean Carroll or have a new trial in her sexual abuse case, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday morning.

Trump's bid for a retrial focused on the fact that a jury stopped short of finding that he raped Carroll, finding instead that the former president sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Carroll filed two lawsuits against Trump. The first, dubbed Carroll I, accused Trump of defaming her when he was president by telling reporters that she wasn't his "type."

The second lawsuit, dubbed Carroll II, confronted her sexual abuse allegations directly under New York's Adult Survivors Act, and the trial presented various theories of liability against Trump. The jury could either find the former president raped Carroll, sexually abused her, or forcibly touched her.

Deliberating for a matter of hours, the jury ultimately chose the second option.

Finding that was no reason to disturb the judgment, Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that New York law has a narrow definition of “rape.”

“The jury’s unanimous verdict in Carroll II was almost entirely in favor of Ms. Carroll. The only point on which Ms. Carroll did not prevail was whether she had proved that Mr. Trump had ‘raped’ her within the narrow, technical meaning of a particular section of the New York Penal Law – a section that provides that the label ‘rape’ as used in criminal prosecutions in New York applies only to vaginal penetration by a penis,” the 59-page memorandum opinion states. “Forcible, unconsented-to penetration of the vagina or of other bodily orifices by fingers, other body parts, or other articles or materials is not called ‘rape’ under the New York Penal Law. It instead is labeled ‘sexual abuse.’”

In 2012, the U.S. Attorney General announced a broader definition of rape, as “penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim,” the judge added in a footnote.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was 'raped' within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump 'raped' her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,’” the opinion declares. “Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

Trump filed an appeal of the verdict to the Second Circuit, posting a more than $5.5 million cash deposition in lieu of a bond. That bid to unsettle the verdict remains pending, as does Carroll's original defamation lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages.

The reasoning of Judge Kaplan's opinion appears to reject the legal theory behind Trump's countersuit against Carroll, which alleges that she defamed him by accusing him of rape after the jury's verdict.

Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan, who isn't related to the judge, celebrated the ruling.

"Now that the court has denied Trump's motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II," she told The Messenger. "She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024.”

Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.