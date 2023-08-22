Trump in Trouble: The Ultimate List of 272 Names Tied to the Ex-President’s Indictments and Investigations

Keeping up with all of Donald Trump’s legal troubles is tough. Keeping up with all the people pulled into Donald Trump’s legal troubles alongside him is even tougher.

That’s the motivation behind this special new project from The Messenger, a comprehensive guide that mentions just about everybody who is anybody in one of the myriad indictments and investigations encompassing the former president of the United States.

This list is gleaned from a review of federal and state court records, including the criminal charges leveled against Trump from Special Counsel Jack Smith and the district attorneys from New York and Fulton County, Ga. Also useful in constructing the guide were the final report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, plus media reports focused on the federal and states probes into what happened during the chaotic close of the 2020 White House race and its deadly aftermath during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The list will be updated as more names emerge and the legal cases make their way through the courts.