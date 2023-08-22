Trump in Trouble: The Ultimate List of 272 Names Tied to the Ex-President’s Indictments and Investigations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Trump in Trouble: The Ultimate List of 272 Names Tied to the Ex-President’s Indictments and Investigations

A comprehensive guide to the defendants, witnesses, lawyers, investigators, actors and judges involved in the saga enveloping the former president and his associates

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton, Darren Samuelsohn and Anna Deen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Keeping up with all of Donald Trump’s legal troubles is tough. Keeping up with all the people pulled into Donald Trump’s legal troubles alongside him is even tougher.

That’s the motivation behind this special new project from The Messenger, a comprehensive guide that mentions just about everybody who is anybody in one of the myriad indictments and investigations encompassing the former president of the United States.

A photo of Donald Trump appears to be connected to dozens of faceless figures.
Trump: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images

This list is gleaned from a review of federal and state court records, including the criminal charges leveled against Trump from Special Counsel Jack Smith and the district attorneys from New York and Fulton County, Ga. Also useful in constructing the guide were the final report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, plus media reports focused on the federal and states probes into what happened during the chaotic close of the 2020 White House race and its deadly aftermath during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The list will be updated as more names emerge and the legal cases make their way through the courts.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.