Trump in Trouble: The Ultimate List of 272 Names Tied to the Ex-President’s Indictments and Investigations
A comprehensive guide to the defendants, witnesses, lawyers, investigators, actors and judges involved in the saga enveloping the former president and his associates
Keeping up with all of Donald Trump’s legal troubles is tough. Keeping up with all the people pulled into Donald Trump’s legal troubles alongside him is even tougher.
That’s the motivation behind this special new project from The Messenger, a comprehensive guide that mentions just about everybody who is anybody in one of the myriad indictments and investigations encompassing the former president of the United States.
This list is gleaned from a review of federal and state court records, including the criminal charges leveled against Trump from Special Counsel Jack Smith and the district attorneys from New York and Fulton County, Ga. Also useful in constructing the guide were the final report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, plus media reports focused on the federal and states probes into what happened during the chaotic close of the 2020 White House race and its deadly aftermath during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
The list will be updated as more names emerge and the legal cases make their way through the courts.
- This Ex-CIA Director Keeps Popping Up in Trump-Tied Cases of Illicit Foreign Intrigue
- Trump Indicted on Federal Charges Tied to 2020 Election
- Exclusive: Biden, Trump Virtually Tied in Post Indictment Poll
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- ‘A Dark Day in America’s History’: Trump Indictment to Push Legal, Political System to its Limits
- Trump’s Legal 101: Debunking Five of the Ex-President’s Myths About His Criminal Cases
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics