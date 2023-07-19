Trump’s Legal Troubles Are Piling Up — Here Are 5 Scenarios for How it All Could Go

The scope and scale of Donald Trump’s fast-growing legal troubles are finally coming into fuller view. The landscape looks treacherous.

On Tuesday, the former president disclosed he is a target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into interference with the 2020 election. That’s long been the suspicion for close legal observers, but the letter that Trump drew the entire world’s attention to offers some important details too.

It reportedly mentions three federal statutes that Smith is considering using to bring criminal charges against the former president: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under color of law; and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant.

Those would be in addition to the federal charges Trump already faces in Florida, where Smith’s prosecutors are pushing for a mid-December trial on a 37-count indictment related to alleged willful retention of national security information after he left the White House while living at his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort.

There’s also the trial scheduled for March 2024 in New York, where Trump is fighting a 34-count felony indictment on state charges related to “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And there’s action in the 2020 battleground states. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled that charging decisions stemming from a state grand jury investigation into interference with the 2020 presidential election will come between July 11 and Sept. 1 – likely in the first three weeks of August. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes put her prosecutors onto a Trump investigation in May, according to the Washington Post. And Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday lifted the veil on a seven-month-old investigation by announcing charges against 16 people with alleged participation in the so-called “fake elector scheme” in her state, the first time anyone connected to that effort has faced criminal indictment tied to the last presidential election.

In the pre-Trump era, any one of the above would likely be enough to sink or at least seriously derail a politician’s career. That’s not the case for 2024, where Trump dominates his GOP rivals trying to reclaim the party’s leadership mantle via the party’s next presidential nomination. Still, experts said a potential indictment against Trump on charges of interfering with the 2020 election would be the most momentous development yet.

“These are the most serious known offenses ever perpetrated by a sitting President and are in direct contradiction of the goal of smooth transfer of power from President to President,” former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb told The Messenger.

But many uncertainties remain. Among them: What would happen with Trump's state charges while the federal cases move forward? Will key Trump allies face legal peril too? How does Trump maintain a viable presidential campaign all the way through the November general election when he’s literally fighting for his freedom? Can the American legal system withstand what’s ahead?

Those are some big questions, and The Messenger is here with five possible scenarios that Trump, his legal team and associates may face as these cases work their way through the legal system in the months – and, perhaps, years – ahead. The story is based on court records, legal experts, official statements and independent analyses of Trump’s legal cases.

An image of former President Donald Trump talking to his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

1. The Kitchen Sink: Federal and state prosecutors pursue maximum charges

This is the most wide-ranging and free-wheeling scenario of the bunch.

It begins with Trump’s pair of indictments on charges in New York and Florida being followed by a federal indictment in Washington, D.C., state charges in Georgia and potentially other jurisdictions too.

And in a worst-case scenario for Trump’s political movement, many of the former president’s people would face charges too.

Trump’s allies including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former election lawyers Sidney Powell and John Eastman have been under close legal scrutiny since the 2020 election.

In early 2022, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled it was “more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. (John) Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th.” The ruling came in a civil case stemming from Eastman’s efforts to avoid turning over documents to the Congressional panel investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Relying partly on Carter’s determination, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, in its final report issued in December 2022, said it “believes sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of John Eastman and certain other Trump associates under 18 U.S.C. §1512,” referring to the section of the federal criminal code outlawing obstruction of an official proceeding.

“Others working with Eastman likely share in Eastman’s culpability,” the Jan. 6 Committee’s report states. “For example, Kenneth Chesebro was a central player in the scheme to submit fake electors to the Congress and the National Archives.”

The January 6th Committee also pointed to potential charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, noting that the conspiracy “appears to have also included other individuals such as Chesebro, Rudolph Giuliani, and Mark Meadows.”

Prospects?: This scenario would be the most complex in terms of logistics, involving numerous co-defendants with overlapping and conflicting interests, all jockeying for attention smack in the middle of 2024 campaign season. While Smith has signaled an intent to move quickly and Trump has sought to push off his federal trial in the classified documents case until after the presidential election, the addition of many co-defendants could provide grounds for further delays. It’s still unclear which states beyond Georgia are very far along in their investigations, but the recent burst of news from Arizona and Michigan suggests key battleground state capitals shouldn’t be overlooked right now either.

Riot police prepare to move demonstrators away from the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

2. The Second-Worst Case: Trump and a few associates face the music

In a not-quite-worst-case scenario for Trumpworld, the former president would face indictment in all four cases — both the documents and 2020 federal charges, plus New York and Georgia — but only a few of his associates would be indicted with him.

That’s the bulk of the scenario laid out in a model prosecution memo by a group led by former Obama ethics official Norm Eisen and Noah Bookbinder from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington published last week on the website Just Security.

Their model memo suggests Trump could be prosecuted for conspiring to submit fabricated slates of electors to Congress, leading a scheme to obstruct lawmakers as they met on Jan. 6 to count the final results of the 2020 election, and a rarely-used Civil War-era prohibition on inciting an insurrection or giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists.

The Mar-a-Lago documents case, in which Trump’s personal assistant Walt Nauta is the only other co-defendant, offers insight into Smith’s possible thinking about potential other indictments, the authors of the Just Security model prosecution memo said.

“Those charges include only one co-conspirator, a measured approach suggesting that the list of defendants in this case likewise might be a short one,” they wrote. “It may include some or all of those mentioned by the Select Committee in their referrals for prosecution: Trump and associated attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.”

Meadows and Giuliani are also under scrutiny, though it’s unclear exactly how federal prosecutors intend to treat them. Giuliani voluntarily spoke with Smith’s office on two consecutive mid-week mornings in late June for about three to four hours per day, The Messenger reported. Meadows has testified before Smith’s grand jury, according to the New York Times, though it’s unclear when and on what topics.

Prospects?: While Smith and his deputies have not explicitly said that bringing the cases to a resolution before the 2024 election is a goal of theirs, they have signaled an intent to move quickly. A scenario in which only a small number of co-defendants are federally indicted would be in keeping with this approach. The state cases remain a big wildcard, especially because if any of them resulted in a Trump conviction they couldn’t be overturned via a presidential pardon.

President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

3. The Trump Exclusive: Federal and state prosecutors target former president alone

In a middle-ground scenario, Trump would face the brunt of the charges at both the state and federal level, but his deputies and allies would be spared.

It would involve Smith bringing new charges against Trump in the 2020 case without going after anyone else around him.

Attorneys for both Eastman and Giuliani told reporters on Tuesday that they had not received “target” letters from federal prosecutors. That could mean that neither of them are targets of the investigation. But it could also suggest they could be charged later on, or that they have become witnesses for Smith to testify against Trump.

However, Eastman, Giuliani and other Trumpworld figures could still face charges in Georgia or even in other state probes that haven’t gained as much public attention.

The Georgia special grand jury investigation concluded with a final report issued in February, the introduction of which was made public in a redacted form that did not disclose the names of any individuals discussed in the document. Giuliani has been named as a target in the investigation, one of his lawyers told the Wall Street Journal last year.

In an interview at the time, jury foreperson Emily Kohrs said the list of recommended indictments is lengthy.

“Can you imagine doing this for eight months and not coming out with a whole list” of recommended indictments, Kohrs told CNN in February. “It’s not a short list. It’s not.”

Prospects?: This scenario would give Smith and his team the quickest results and minimize distractions, making it likely he could pursue this approach. One of the biggest challenges would still be arranging all the different Trump trials into a single calendar year given March is already booked for the New York case and still-open questions about when the South Florida proceedings begin.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

4. The Status Quo: Federal prosecutors indict Trump but states hang back

A fourth possibility is that Trump and others are indicted on federal 2020 election-related charges — but that state prosecutors in New York, Georgia and beyond take a backseat to federal prosecutors while the Justice Department moves forward with its cases.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has headed a civil investigation into Trump and his business, the Trump Organization, said last month that a scenario is possible in which the state cases are put on hold while the federal prosecutors move forward.

"So, in all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin) Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case," James said during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Tuesday’s charges against the fake electors in Michigan could be a sign this scenario is beginning to play out. The fake electors from battleground state have been subjects of interest for Smith and his investigators, with at least two reportedly appearing before the grand jury in exchange for limited immunity, and could be witnesses in any 2020 election-related case that is brought against Trump.

Prospects? A scenario in which the state prosecutions are put on hold while the federal ones move forward would likely require some coordination between state and federal authorities, and the Justice Department asserting itself. So far, there have been no signs in the New York state case that the court is adjusting its calendar to accommodate the federal proceedings.

A restaurant welcomes former President Donald Trump to Fort Pierce as his attorneys are scheduled to visit the The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

5. The Bare Minimum: Trump faces no new indictments and pushes current cases beyond 2024

The best-case scenario for Trump is still not an ideal one for a leading presidential candidate.

Trump’s receipt of a “target” letter in the 2020 election investigation does not necessarily guarantee that he will be indicted in the case. The Justice Department’s target letters typically invite someone who is potentially facing indictment to appear before a grand jury, and that invitation is usually declined.

In order to secure an indictment, prosecutors must take the step of asking the federal grand jury to take a vote, and 12 of the 16 jurors must agree. In the relatively unlikely event that prosecutors do not request the indictment or the jury declines to indict, Trump may escape charges in the case.

Some experts were wary of taking Trump’s word on Tuesday that charges in connection with the 2020 election probe are imminent. “It will matter more when we see an indictment,” said William Jeffress, a defense attorney who represented Richard Nixon after his presidency.

Under the federal regulations governing special counsels, Smith could decline to prosecute and simply write a report on his findings about 2020 election interference

As legal pressure mounts, Trump and his surrogates have argued that any more action by Smith or the Justice Department would be piling on from the Biden administration trying to take out a likely 2024 opponent.

“They’ve got to make sure they aren’t just piling on and it’s sure starting to look like that,” a source familiar with the thinking of Trump’s legal team told The Messenger.

While widely anticipated, Trump’s indictment in Georgia is also not assured.

If he avoids charges in those two cases, Trump will be left defending himself from the New York state “hush money” charges related to falsification of business records from the 2016 presidential election and the federal indictment related to classified records found at Mar-a-Lago.

Prospects?: While this is the best-case scenario for Trump, it does not appear likely given recent signals from Georgia authorities, and from the former president himself. And it would still leave him battling more than 70 state and federal felony counts as he tries to win back the White House in 2024.