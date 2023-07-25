Trump’s Legal Team Braces for Conviction by a DC Jury Before He’s Even Indicted

Before the former president’s even been indicted, Donald Trump’s attorneys have slim hopes that a Washington, D.C.-based jury will acquit him, focusing their war-gaming instead on appellate battles up to the Supreme Court, a source familiar with their strategy told The Messenger.

The reason for their cynicism, the source said, had to do with the composition of the deep-blue jury pool of the heavily Democratic city. Only 5.4 percent of D.C. voters backed the Republican’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“He could have done something that Mother Teresa would have approved of and he'll get convicted,” added the source, who has given legal advice to the former president.

Trump's advisers and people familiar with his legal strategy told The Messenger they've been bracing for an indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith to come as early as Tuesday or Thursday. The ex-president set off the latest scramble last week when he revealed he'd gotten a target letter from Smith's office and that he expects to be indicted in Washington for crimes related to the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Richard 'Bigo' Barnett (2nd L) arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse for jury selection in his trial on January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A ‘Layup’ for the Special Counsel

Concerns inside Trump’s camp on their prospects in Washington have been voiced before, though not with the salience of an imminent federal indictment. It’s also not the kind of objection that’s likely to go over well with the court.

Scores of accused and convicted rioters on the sprawling Jan. 6 docket unsuccessfully sought to transfer their cases out of the District of D.C., never succeeding in that effort — and in one instance, sparked an impassioned opinion defending the integrity of the city’s denizens.

"It would be unreasonable to think that twelve impartial jurors cannot be found in this District -- let alone all 94 federal districts," U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote rejecting a venue-change request from Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the rioter pictured gleefully kicking his foot on a desk inside then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Trump’s legal team takes a more jaundiced view of the jury pool.

Describing conviction as a “layup” for prosecutors, the source said that Trump’s attorneys hang their hopes on the belief that any conviction can be successfully appealed in the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump tapped three of the nine judges on the Supreme Court during his presidency: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, though those appointments did not rescue his ill-fated efforts to topple Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Hours before his first pretrial hearing last week in his Espionage Act case, Trump disclosed on his platform Truth Social that he had received a “target letter” from Smith — and said that he expected to be indicted imminently over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In his statement Tuesday, Trump criticized the Justice Department for having "effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency." Trump is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Another source familiar with Trump's legal strategy raised a secondary concern beyond just the president's defense about the potential that other lawyers could lose their license for taking positions some may see as zealous or outside the norm.

“It’s pretty scary," the person said.

Trump’s former attorneys have faced bar complaints, disciplinary proceedings, and even license suspension over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is one of the lawyers who temporarily lost his ability to practice law in the Empire State, and a D.C. disciplinary panel recently recommended his permanent disbarment. Conservative lawyer John Eastman also has been fighting for his law license before the bar in California, where a federal judge found that he “more likely than not” committed two felonies in his advocacy for Trump. Attorney Sidney Powell, who was Trump’s would-be special counsel for voter fraud, received a sanctions order, referring her and eight of her co-counsel for disciplinary proceedings.

They’re far from alone: The 65 Project, an advocacy group named after the number of failed lawsuits seeking to subvert Trump’s defeat, has papered bar associations with bar complaints against attorneys associated with those efforts from coast to coast.

In those cases, counsel for Trump and his allies stood accused of a spectrum of unethical conduct, including knowingly pursuing “frivolous” cases, fairness to the opposing party, and undermining the administration of justice.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the U.S. Justice Department Building on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

‘20 Times Larger Than the Documents Case’

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November and charged him with examining both Trump's handling of confidential presidential files that were found at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, as well as the former president's role in the events surrounding the transition in power to the Biden administration. Smith has already charged Trump with 37 criminal counts in the documents case, and the ex-president has pleaded not guilty.

The criminal statutes cited in DOJ’s letter to Trump include conspiracy to defraud the government, obstruction, and Section 241 of the federal criminal code, a Reconstruction-era law that makes it illegal “to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.” It is the criminal analog to the Ku Klux Klan Act, designed to punish attacks on the civil rights of newly freedmen and freedwomen after the Civil War.

Asked about that possible charging decision, the Trump source said: “It’s unheard of for that statute to ever be used in the context of presidential decision making.”

There are echoes of that statute in a flurry of civil lawsuits filed against Trump, accusing him of violating the KKK Act.

As of July, the Justice Department has charged more than 1,000 people in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. The bipartisan House Select Committee that investigated those attacks interviewed more than 300 witnesses, and Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has questioned dozens in the related criminal probe.

In that light, perhaps it’s unsurprising that a person familiar with Trump’s legal defense estimated that the team may call at least 50 to 60 witnesses. The source said they did not expect the case to go to trial prior to the 2024 election.

“This case is probably 10 to 20 times larger,” the source said, “than the documents case.”

In Florida, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week rejected Trump's request to delay his trial in the federal documents case until after the election, opting instead for a May 2024 trial.

Darren Samuelsohn contributed to this report.