Inside The Trump Legal Team’s Six-Part Master Plan To Halt Federal Criminal Proceedings

Lawyers for Donald Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta previewed far more than just a delay-everything legal strategy when they requested late on Monday night a complete halt to the federal criminal proceedings now underway in South Florida.

Their 12-page joint brief also telegraphed at least six additional moves that the attorneys for the ex-president and his personal valet are planning to make as the historic case advances toward its next and far less glamorous phase, a pre-trial maze of written arguments, hearings and near-certain appeals on anything that doesn’t go one side’s way.

A close reading of the Trump-Nauta legal team’s document reveals they are preparing motions teeing up a range of “extraordinary” issues that revolve around whether the two defendants can even get a fair trial on “purported” secretive classified documents during the chaos of the 2024 presidential campaign.

They’re also planning to question the Justice Department’s reading of the underlying crimes and the sheer logistic challenges for Trump and Nauta as they travel the country on a quest to win back the White House while the former president handles other pressing legal problems in other court jurisdictions.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

“The Government’s apparent view that these unprecedented issues should be adjudicated on an expedited basis is simply untenable and ignores the magnitude of this case,” the Trump-Nauta legal team stated in its motion to stop the entire criminal case.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, must now decide when to formally schedule the trial. She initially set the date for Aug. 14 and has in hand written arguments from both Special Counsel Jack Smith suggesting a Dec. 11 beginning and Team Trump’s stated desire to not start at all.

Here’s a rundown of the six additional defense strategies Trump’s team signaled in their Monday brief.

Challenging the underlying crimes

Trump has already pleaded not guilty to all 37 criminal counts, which include conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, and making false statements.

Nowhere in the indictment does it say Trump is being charged with violating the Presidential Records Act.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records on Dec. 7, 2021, in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that had fallen over with contents spilling onto the floor. Justice Department via AP

But as part of their defense, the Trump-Nauta legal team signaled on Monday they will try to get the entire case thrown out by pressing Cannon into a closer look at how the underlying criminal statutes at the core of the case intersect with that 1978 law requiring the preservation of White House documents as U.S. government property.

Questioning Jack Smith’s authority

Trump’s team didn’t get very detailed on how it would present its arguments but did tease that it expects to be “pursuing Constitutional and statutory challenges relative to the authority of the Special Counsel to maintain this action.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith last November under the same DOJ authorities and regulations that his Trump-era predecessors used when they put Robert Mueller on the case of investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Robert Mueller waits to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Notably, former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort tried a similar legal attack on Mueller’s appointment ahead of his 2018 federal criminal trial in Virginia where a jury found him guilty of five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. The Reagan-appointed federal judge sounded sympathetic during oral arguments but ultimately shot down the pre-trial motion on the grounds that Mueller “had legal authority to investigate and to prosecute this matter.”

The secretive nature of the documents central to the charges

Trump’s team intends to go after the classification status of the underlying documents he’s accused of withholding from the federal government he once led. They also are planning to cast doubt on whether the documents are even harmful to national security.

“In general, the Defendants believe there should simply be no ‘secret’ evidence, nor any facts concealed from public view relative to the prosecution of a leading Presidential candidate by his political opponent,” the lawyers wrote. “Our democracy demands no less than full transparency.”

Todd Blanche (L) is the lead lawyer for Donald Trump as he prepares for a federal trial in South Florida. Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images

Like Trump’s complaints about the Presidential Records Act, this complaint might not even be relevant. The statute on the willful retention of national security information under which Trump is charged doesn’t make any mention of the classification status of the records.

The Trump-Nauta team also has an additional complaint: They can’t even evaluate what they will challenge until they get through the “arduous process” of obtaining the security clearances required to see all the case’s relevant documents. These are some of the very issues that are on the table for discussion during Tuesday’s scheduled first pre-trial conference, which is expected to include a lengthy sidebar out of public view about the sensitive nature of the underlying material.

The sheer volume of material

The Trump-Nauta legal team’s bid to slow down the proceedings also focuses on just how much material it is they are going to need to digest. Monday’s filing noted that the DOJ had been investigating the ex-president for more than a year and it’s only in the last couple of weeks that Trump’s lawyers have started seeing materials through the discovery phase of the proceedings.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images



To make its point, lawyers for Trump and Nauta ticked off how they’re already in the midst of trying to sort through hundreds of thousands of documents collected from dozens of witnesses who shared information with two separate grand juries. That includes 122,650 emails including attachments and 57 terabytes of compressed raw closed-caption TV footage from Mar-a-Lago that when totaled up equals about 9 months of material.

They also argue that a delay is needed since the DOJ still has much more discovery material to share and no clear timeline on when it all will be delivered. That’s not to mention the time it’s going to take to study everything to evaluate what the government voluntarily hands over as well as what other material it may want to request.

The ex-president’s busy schedule

Trump’s lawyers showcased they won’t be shy in trying to stop the criminal proceedings by highlighting the other things their client is doing — from running to get his old job back to defending himself in other courthouses.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event on March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Noting he is “currently the likely Republican Party nominee” for 2024, the Trump-Nauta lawyers insisted “this undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the election on November 5, 2024.” They also highlighted Nauta’s valet job “requires him to accompany President Trump during most campaign trips around the country.”

“This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the Defendants challenging,” they wrote. “Such preparation requires significant planning and time, making the current schedule untenable and counseling in favor of a continuance.”

The defense lawyers also made sure to remind Cannon that Trump has both criminal and civil cases piling up in other courtrooms around the country. Those include an October 2023 trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company, and a March 2024 trial in New York Supreme Court tied to allegedly falsifying business records for hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

One of Nauta’s attorneys also noted three additional trials of his own in the coming months. “The pendency of these other proceedings and their collective impact on the ability of defense counsel to prepare effectively for trial also support granting a continuance,” the lawyers wrote.

Inability to select an impartial jury during a presidential election

The lawyers also highlighted a concern with their clients getting a fair trial considering the publicity surrounding Trump’s presidential campaign and the political dynamics associated with President Joe Biden as the Republican's chief rival.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020, the last debate between the two candidates before the Nov. 3 election. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” the lawyers wrote.

They also point to DOJ policy that cautions against pursuing prosecutions that could help one candidate or party.

“Here," the lawyers added, "there is simply no question any trial of this action during the pendency of a Presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, importantly, the ability of the Defendants to obtain a fair trial."