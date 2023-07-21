Why Trump is Always First to Break His Own Legal News

The next big news break on Donald Trump's legal troubles is likely to come from a familiar source: Donald Trump.

It's a practice he's exceptionally good at, dating back to his White House days. And it's one that he just did again on Tuesday when he voluntarily disclosed in a social media post that he had received a “target letter” from federal prosecutors investigating efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, signaling that his arrest was imminent.

Normally, criminal defendants stay quiet when they learn their luck has turned for the worse. Their lawyers advise them as much since their words could come back to bite them in the courtroom. But Trump has demonstrated time and again he's anything but normal, and he's more often than not even game to be the bearer of his own news – no matter what it is.

“You seize power over your own destiny where you can find it,” a source familiar with the Trump legal team’s thinking told The Messenger this week when asked about his pattern of announcing his own indictments. “At this point he sees power over his own destiny by being able to tell people what's next, good or bad.”

There are practical political reasons for Trump to telegraph developments in the investigations surrounding him too. Fundraising figures and polling data show that with other developments in the legal cases that he’s gotten ahead of, Trump has helped bolster his political support and his campaign coffers.

Trump’s source for breaking the last bit of legal news: Special Counsel Jack Smith, who sent a letter to the ex-president’s lawyers last Sunday “stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.” Trump wrote that in a Tuesday morning post on his Truth Social platform and also blasted out a statement to reporters via email.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department’s target letters are not typically announced publicly, and voluntarily disclosing them might appear to be an odd choice for someone fighting potential charges. But it fits a familiar – and politically beneficial – pattern for Trump, who faces a growing list of legal troubles spanning the Eastern Seaboard.

On March 18, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would become the first ever ex-president to be arrested. His message said it’d happen in New York the following week. “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote in the post. “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

His remarks set off a media frenzy that went right up through Trump’s New York arrest, which ended up coming 17 days after that initial Truth Social post. A New York grand jury handed up a 34-count felony indictment on state charges related to “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential campaign on March 30. Trump was arraigned on April 4 and entered a not guilty plea. A trial is scheduled for March 2024.

Trump also broke the news of his indictment on federal charges related to his retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In a social media post on June 8, the evening before charges were unsealed, Trump wrote that authorities had “informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

Trump followed the announcement with a four-minute video describing the investigation as “the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith. James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The phrase echoed Trump’s rhetoric dating back to the investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019, when Trump took advantage of his ability to speak freely and control the narrative at times when investigators and prosecutors cannot.

Indeed, Trump’s campaign messaging has leaned into the fact that Trump is being prosecuted, rather than away from it.

Prior to Trump’s indictment in New York, the headline on his campaign website read “America’s Comeback starts RIGHT NOW.”

Shortly after Trump’s first indictment, however, that message was replaced with a slogan that remains on his campaign’s website to this day: “THEY’RE NOT AFTER ME, THEY’RE AFTER YOU…I’M JUST STANDING IN THE WAY!”

It’s a message that seems to have worked. Following his initial indictment in New York, Trump’s support in the 2024 Republican presidential primary grew from 45 percent on March 30 to an even-more dominant 54 percent on April 10, according to a polling average calculated by the website FiveThirtyEight.

The Trump campaign said it brought in $15.4 million in the two weeks after the New York charges were filed – nearly matching the $18.8 million it raised in January through March this year.

Trump’s support in GOP primary polls again saw a small spike in the wake of his federal indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, from 52 percent on June 8 to 54 percent on June 11.

The Trump campaign raised $35 million in the three months from April to June, and attributed much of it to backlash against the state and federal prosecutions of the former president.

All eyes are now on Trump to tell the world if and when Smith obtains additional indictments against him over the 2020 election. In the meantime, a scheduling order issued Friday in the Mar-a-Lago documents case – setting a May 20, 2024 trial date with more than two dozen pre-trial hearings and filing deadlines – indicates that Trump will have ample additional opportunity in the coming months to speak out about developments in the case and raise money in the process.

Darren Samuelsohn contributed to this report.