Trump Legal Advisers Pressing Him To Cancel Georgia Election Fraud Presser: Report
The former president promised 'irrefutable' proof of election fraud just a day after being indicted
Members of former President Donald Trump's legal team are urging him to skip out on a promised press conference where he says he will present "irrefutable" evidence on election fraud in Georgia.
The former president announced the media event just after he and a number of allies were indicted out of Fulton County, Ga., over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Trump's legal advisors have thrown the event into doubt now, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The former president's team has reportedly warned him a press conference where he promotes election fraud conspiracy theories could negatively impact a case where he's accused of directly tampering with said election.
"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me," Trump previously posted to Truth Social.
The former president set the press conference for August 21 and said there will be a complete "exoneration" for him and others.
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’
- Will Trump Be on Trial in Georgia by Election Day 2024? No Chance, Experts Say
- Trump Cancels Press Conference on ‘Irrefutable’ Report He Says Backs His Claims of Vote Fraud
- DOJ to Interview Georgia Secretary of State In Trump 2020 Election Fraud Probe: Report
- Georgia Gov. Kemp After Trump Tirade: ‘2020 Election in Georgia Was Not Stolen’
- Georgia Election Official: Indictments Are Making Trump a ‘Martyr’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics