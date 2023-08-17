Trump Legal Advisers Pressing Him To Cancel Georgia Election Fraud Presser: Report

Members of former President Donald Trump's legal team are urging him to skip out on a promised press conference where he says he will present "irrefutable" evidence on election fraud in Georgia.

The former president announced the media event just after he and a number of allies were indicted out of Fulton County, Ga., over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Trump's legal advisors have thrown the event into doubt now, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the Alabama GOP during their summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama Julie Bennett/Getty Images

The former president's team has reportedly warned him a press conference where he promotes election fraud conspiracy theories could negatively impact a case where he's accused of directly tampering with said election.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me," Trump previously posted to Truth Social.

The former president set the press conference for August 21 and said there will be a complete "exoneration" for him and others.