Trump’s Legal 101: Debunking Five of the Ex-President’s Myths About His Criminal Cases

Donald Trump’s prosecutions have been a legal education around the globe on the finer points of U.S. criminal procedure.

The public’s hunger for this information shouldn’t be surprising. Trump’s criminal cases have profound implications about the fate of U.S democracy, and they could send the country’s 45th president and frontrunner of one of the nation’s two major parties to prison. And to top it off, the defendant is one of the most successful TV showmen in American political history.

For millions of his supporters, critics, and onlookers around the world, the global superpower’s biggest courtroom dramas have created an intense thirst for information about all things legal, including the grand jury system, subpoena power, and First Amendment law. Every blip on Trump’s criminal dockets generates headlines, and a stable of legal experts patiently unpack a glossary of terms on the 24-hour news cycle, from protective orders to superseding indictments.

These days, Trump also shares his frequent legal takes on his website Truth Social, including a lot that’s false, spin, or overstated.

Breaking down Trump’s foray into Law 101, The Messenger chronicles some of the former president’s legal myths — starting with those about himself.

Donald Trump and his attorney Roy Cohn in October, 1984, during a press conference where they announced a lawsuit against the National Football League. Bettman/Getty Images

Myth 1: Trump’s a Legal Neophyte-Turned-Expert

Even decades before his criminal indictments, Trump was no stranger to the justice system, even if he claims otherwise.

“I didn't know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries and all of this,” Trump told his supporters in Iowa on July 18, before his third indictment. “Now, I'm like becoming an expert. I have no choice, because we have to. It's a disgrace.”

For those who know him, Trump overstated both his current expertise — and his supposed past ignorance.

“History makes plain this is a guy who lived in court, had been subpoenaed (or had subpoenas issued on his behalf) hundreds of times, and knew several people who had been prosecuted,” Trump’s old lawyer Ty Cobb noted in an interview with The Messenger.

Just like his mentor Roy Cohn, the late political operative and mob lawyer, Trump has a pugilistic history in court spanning decades. One legal expert, Jim Zirin, dubbed him the “Plaintiff in Chief,” in a book surveying what were then the more than 3,500 cases involving Trump or one of his businesses. Since the publication of that book in 2019, that number climbed to more than 4,000 cases, any of which could have taught Trump what a subpoena was.

Trump had his first known brush with a criminal grand jury in the 1980s, when a federal one investigated his real estate dealings in Brooklyn.

The former president pleaded not guilty late last week to all four counts in the case. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

After becoming president, Trump spent the better part of his tenure under the cloud of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that led to charges against several of his top associates. Mueller’s final report found that Trump could not be prosecuted during his White House tenure, but he potentially could have been charged with obstructing justice once out of office. (Attorney General Merrick Garland never pursued any charges related to the Mueller investigation.)

So why is Trump telling his supporters that this justice system stuff is new for him?

“I think that’s designed for people who want to believe somebody’s ganging up on him and improperly abusing him, notwithstanding reality and the extraordinary crimes he committed,” Cobb opined.

It might not hurt that the line has been a fundraising boon, as Trump’s primary political action committee Save America rakes in millions on drives about his criminal troubles, which in turn underwrite his growing legal bills. It’s also, at least so far, helped harden his support in the primary race, and Trump has boasted as much.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020, the last debate between the two candidates before the Nov. 3 election. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Myth 2: The Biden Administration Wants to Gag Trump

Last week, Trump claimed on Truth Social that “Crooked Joe Biden” is trying to silence him.

“My political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, tells Merrick Garland and the DOJ to indict and arrest me on bogus charges and accusations, trying desperately to steal the Election,” Trump wrote on Aug. 8. “But that wasn’t enough! He now wants Thug Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, to file for a Court Order taking away my first amendment rights, SPEECH.”

Trump routinely recasts every prosecutor charging or investigating him into the “Biden administration,” whose operatives keep seeking extrajudicial ways to keep him quiet.

In his telling, even local prosecutors across the Eastern Seaboard — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia — are de facto arms of the Biden administration. He echoes the theme on his social media platform, political rallies, and conservative media, making his mounting criminal woes the focal point of the GOP presidential primary and an alert on urgent fundraising drives that underwrite his lawyers.

Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, in his office near the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 4, 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s attorneys have not produced or even alleged evidence of improper communications between prosecutors and any White House representatives, let alone President Biden. Federal judges have shot down his attorneys' attempts so far to inject politics into his criminal cases. Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in order to shield the case from inappropriate political influence, but assume, for the sake of argument, that these procedural safeguards amount to an elaborate PR campaign to whitewash a deep-state plot to kneecap Biden’s top political rival.

It’s strange, under Trump’s theory, that not a single prosecutor to date has requested the legal instrument that could (at least, arguably) silence him: a gag order.

“I think it’s strategic,” Cobb, the former president’s ex-lawyer, told The Messenger.

If Trump violates a protective order, a federal judge could hold him in contempt of court or even jail him, leading Cobb to believe that prosecutors are giving the former president “more rope to hang himself.”

Protesters shout pro-Trump slogans in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Myth 3: Protective Orders Are Gag Orders

Protective orders rarely make front-page headlines as First Amendment battlegrounds.

They historically have been seen as a dry, contractual, first step of the discovery process, where prosecutors and defense attorneys set the ground rules for the handling of evidence. Those restrictions, in part, protect the due-process rights of the accused, ensuring that neither party taints the jury pool by prematurely releasing evidence before trial.

“It’s a way for the judge to ensure that the defense can get all the discovery that they need without releasing materials that should not be in the public realm,” explained Jennifer Rodgers, who served as a federal prosecutor for more than a decade in the Southern District of New York.

Emphasizing that those restrictions are temporary, Rodgers told The Messenger: “The things that are supposed to be public are things that are entered into evidence in the fully transparent and public courtroom.”

In fact, it’s not particularly common to see attorneys fighting about protective orders at all.

In her 13 years of experience as a prosecutor, Rodgers added, parties usually agree on their terms “right away.”

That’s not how the Trump case panned out: His attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche accused the government of political censorship in a legal brief and followed it up in court with claims of attempted interference with their client's presidential campaign, a proposition that the federal judge overseeing their 2020 case rejected during a Friday hearing. That in-court session showed the wide gulf between Trump’s public messaging and his lawyers’ arguments when speaking officially to a judge. Trump’s attorneys did not oppose the filing of some sort of protective order in any of his three criminal cases to date, in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Now, Trump is bound by a trio of such orders, and his lawyers succeeded (at least in part) in allowing him to disseminate evidence not designated as “sensitive.”

Under all of his protective orders, Trump remains free to comment on the case however he’d like, as long as he doesn’t spill evidence restricted under the order, but for reasons unrelated to that order, Trump might want to refrain from calling his prosecutors “deranged,” tarring his trial judge with a thinly sourced conspiracy theory involving Hunter Biden, or generally depicting his criminal case as a plot to undermine his 2024 campaign, as he has.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ended Friday's proceedings by warning against “inflammatory” remarks and vowed to take “whatever measures are necessary” to protect the integrity of the proceedings. A few hours later the judge released the five-page order that tells Trump what he can and cannot say with respect to the case she's overseeing.

Chutkan was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Myth 4: Now, Trump Can Put the Deep State on Trial

Criminal defendants have the ability to subpoena witnesses, but that power isn’t as unfettered as Trump recently suggested people should think.

"So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents," Trump wrote on Aug. 8 on Truth Social. "This is unthinkable, and the Fake Political Indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn."

The implicit threat is clear.

Now that he’s a criminal defendant, Trump suggests he can use subpoena power to investigate prosecutors, Congress members, and all of the other “Political Hacks and Thugs” he blames for his criminal woes, but he can’t haul whomever he wants into court.

“A criminal defendant does have the ability to subpoena witnesses, and those subpoenas will be served worldwide,” former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told The Messenger. “So you can force somebody who lives in Hawaii to come to, for example, D.C. to testify at trial. It does not give the ability to engage in a treasure hunt for agency and bureaucracy files.”

The recipients of the subpoenas can attempt to quash them, and a judge decides whether the witnesses have any relevant information to provide.

As Trump’s ally Steve Bannon learned before his Jan. 6-related trial, he could not compel testimony from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and every lawmaker on the House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection, in an avalanche of 16 subpoenas on mostly Democratic lawmakers and congressional staffers. That’s because none of them held up in court.

Former Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Bannon and his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran leave federal court after being sentenced on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Myth 5: Trump’s Charges Are All About His Protected Speech

As the Jan. 6 case plays out, Trump will have numerous opportunities to claim that the criminal charges violate the First Amendment. His attorneys already made that argument to the trial judge. They’ll likely do so again before a jury, and if Trump loses, they probably will do so again in a series of appeals all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Time will tell whether any judges or jurors agree with the constitutional arguments, as applied to the facts of his case, but the indictment against him accuses him of illegal actions, not words.

“The Defendant had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won,” the indictment explicitly states. “He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means, such as by seeking recounts or audits of the popular vote in states or filing lawsuits challenging ballots and procedures.”

What Trump wasn’t entitled to do, the special counsel says, was to enter into criminal conspiracies to defraud the United States government, obstruct the congressional certification of the 2020 election, and violate the right to vote and have one’s vote counted. It’s more than a linguistic sleight of hand.

For example, prosecutors allege that Trump signed a verification form that he knew contained election fraud claims that he knew to be false in his lawsuit against the Georgia governor.

Trump and his co-conspirators, like attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, also organized “fraudulent slates of electors” in seven targeted states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the indictment notes.

Prosecutors note that this allegedly involved the signing of fraudulent certificates and tricking the so-called alternate electors into participating by telling them their votes would only be used if pro-Trump forces won their failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results.

“It’s not a First Amendment case,” Cobb said flatly, noting that the case may have been had Smith pursued more challenging federal criminal charges like incitement or seditious conspiracy.

Even in civil lawsuits more directly linking Trump’s words to the Jan. 6 insurrection, a federal judge found it plausible that the former president’s speech wasn’t protected by the First Amendment. Under the landmark 1969 case of Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court’s standard for incitement is “imminent lawless action,” and U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta found that Trump crossed that line during his rally at the Ellipse, where he told supporters to “fight like hell” — and directed them to march to the Capitol. The special counsel’s more cautious indictment quoted Trump’s speech, without alleging it was an act of incitement.