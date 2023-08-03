Trump Arrives in DC for Third Arrest and Arraignment of 2023

Donald Trump is on the move Thursday from his private golf club in New Jersey to Washington D.C., where he'll be arrested for the third time this year on criminal charges and then enter another expected not-guilty plea on the road to a packed trial schedule that clashes with his 2024 White House campaign.

The former president's motorcade got the full-O.J. Simpson treatment as news helicopters swirled above his Bedminster, N.J., retreat, where Trump usually spends his summer. The cable networks then followed his private plane through the air as it landed at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Trump is headed to the nation's capital and scheduled to appear for a 4 p.m. EST hearing in the D.C. federal courthouse sandwiched between the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

His latest return to D.C. comes as prosecutors allege he committed four felonies in his zeal to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Those charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and a criminal analog of the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law designed to protect the civil rights of freedmen and women in the wake of the Civil War.

The ex-president's case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, known for her harsh sentencing of Jan. 6 rioters, as well as a lacerating ruling authorizing the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection to access troves of his White House files.

Protesters shout anti and pro-Trump slogans in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote two years ago.

On Thursday, Trump will appear before a different jurist: U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who was on the bench when the grand jury returned his then-sealed indictment.

Trump's Washington D.C. case is likely to head to trial at some point in 2024, though the schedule remains unclear given the swirl of other legal trouble he faces in other jurisdictions.

He is also facing state criminal charges in New York for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with a trial currently scheduled for March of 2024. He has also pleaded not guilty in another federal case tied to his mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. That case is slated for trial next May in Fort Pierce, Fla.