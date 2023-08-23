Trump Leading GOP Candidates Ahead of Debate, Decision to Skip Has Little to No Effect: Poll

Former President Donald Trump remains the favorite for Republican voters in 2024 and more than 40% of respondents say they have no opinion of him skipping the first primary debate, according to a new poll.
A survey released Wednesday by the Washington Post, Five Thirty Eight, and Ipsos found 30% of Republican voters approve of the former president skipping Wednesday night's debate while only 26% disapprove.
Over 40% said they either don't know about the decision or have no opinion, according to the data.
The former president remains the favorite among the GOP candidates, with 64% saying they are considering voting for him. Ron DeSantis trails with 51% saying they are considering voting for the Florida governor.
Trump's indictments don't appear to be hurting him among his base either as 65% view him favorably among his legal woes and 63% said he should not suspend his campaign.
Just 23% of respondents said he should suspend his campaign as he fights multiple court battles.
Over 70% also said the indictments against Trump are politically motivated. Only a quarter of respondents believe his legal troubles would negatively impact him in a general election against President Joe Biden, while 40% believe it makes it more likely he'll win and 35% believe they make no difference at all.
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- Trump Calls GOP Debate ‘Not Fair,’ Defends Biden Similarly Skipping Face-Off with Challengers
- ‘Get On Stage’: Donald Trump’s Primary Opponents Try to Goad Him Into GOP Debate
- Trump Lead Slips Following Debate Skip: Poll
- DeSantis Hits Trump on Skipping Debate: ‘He Needs To Step Up’
The poll was conducted between August 15-22 among nearly 5000 likely Republican primary voters. The data has a margin of error of 1.6 percentage points.
- GOP Activist Alex Talcott Stabbed to Death in New HampshirePolitics
- Tucker Carlson Tells Crowd US Leadership Hates Russia, Hungary Because They Are ‘Christian’ CountriesPolitics
- Biden in Op-Ed on Martin Luther King: ‘We Must Keep Marching’Politics
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Hits Back at Ramaswamy Over KKK Comments: ‘Deeply Offensive’Politics
- Biden, Harris Advisers Annoyed by Newsom, DeSantis Debate Plans: ReportPolitics
- Trump Slams GOP for Not Impeaching Biden: ‘Impeach the Bum or Fade Into Oblivion!’Politics
- More Than 75% of Americans Think Biden Is Too Old for Office, About Half Say Same of Trump: PollPolitics
- Trump’s High-Stakes Negotiation: D.C. Federal Judge Braces for Hearing on Trial DatePolitics
- Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Gets First Crack at Trying to Thwart Georgia’s CasePolitics
- Meet the Democrat Trying to Flip a House Seat for His Party in Middle AmericaPolitics
- New Videos Hint at Ties Between the Brains and the Muscle of the Jan. 6 InsurrectionPolitics
- Ramaswamy Sees Post-Debate Bump In Poll Commissioned By His CampaignPolitics