Trump Leading GOP Candidates Ahead of Debate, Decision to Skip Has Little to No Effect: Poll

Former President Donald Trump remains the favorite for Republican voters in 2024 and more than 40% of respondents say they have no opinion of him skipping the first primary debate, according to a new poll.

A survey released Wednesday by the Washington Post, Five Thirty Eight, and Ipsos found 30% of Republican voters approve of the former president skipping Wednesday night's debate while only 26% disapprove.

Over 40% said they either don't know about the decision or have no opinion, according to the data.

The former president remains the favorite among the GOP candidates, with 64% saying they are considering voting for him. Ron DeSantis trails with 51% saying they are considering voting for the Florida governor.

Trump's indictments don't appear to be hurting him among his base either as 65% view him favorably among his legal woes and 63% said he should not suspend his campaign.

Just 23% of respondents said he should suspend his campaign as he fights multiple court battles.

Over 70% also said the indictments against Trump are politically motivated. Only a quarter of respondents believe his legal troubles would negatively impact him in a general election against President Joe Biden, while 40% believe it makes it more likely he'll win and 35% believe they make no difference at all.

The poll was conducted between August 15-22 among nearly 5000 likely Republican primary voters. The data has a margin of error of 1.6 percentage points.