Trump Lead in Iowa Less Dominant Than Nationwide: Poll
Although Trump remains the frontrunner, efforts from hopefuls like DeSantis, may be making an impact on Iowa voters
Former President Donald Trump holds a slimmer lead in Iowa among planned Republican Caucus goers than his dominant lead over the rest of his GOP Primary opponents nationwide, according to a New York Times/Siena College Poll.
Among national GOP voters, Trump is currently getting 54% of the vote from respondents in the poll, 37% ahead of his closest rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSatnis.
But in Iowa, he only holds a 24-point lead with 44% of the vote compared to 20% for DeSantis.
According to the poll, survey takers think of DeSantis as more of a moral candidate and 40% of respondents think he could "beat [President Joe] Biden." Fifty-two percent of Iowa GOP voters see the governor as "likable."
When pitted against each other in a head-to-head match, the poll shows Trump taking Iowa 55% and DeSantis at 30%. However, among college-educated voters, the results reverse with DeSantis taking 53% over Trump's 38%.
Iowa holds the first caucuses in the 2024 race with both the Democratic and Republican Caucuses happening on January 15.
Trump finished second in the caucuses when he ran in 2016, finishing closely behind Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The poll surveyed 432 Iowans who are likely to attend the caucus and it was conducted over the phone with live interviewers from July 28-Aug. 1. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.
