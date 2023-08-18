Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: Report

The meeting is expected to happen early next week

Published
Mariana Labbate
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to meet with the Fulton County district attorney's office early next week to discuss terms of a bond package, according to a report by ABC News.

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 other co-defendants on Monday, for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

They have one more week, until Friday, August 25 at noon, to turn themselves in for processing, and the meeting is expected to happen before that deadline.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty as he has in his previous three indictments.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpAP Photo/John Bazemore, File; AP Photo/Butch Dill, File
