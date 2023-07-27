Trump’s Lawyers Are Told by Jack Smith’s Team to Expect Another Indictment, Source Says

Attorneys for Donald Trump were told on Thursday to expect another federal criminal indictment against the former president during a meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, according to a source familiar with the Trump legal team's strategy.

Todd Blanche and John Lauro, the ex-president's lawyers, are in Washington, D.C., meeting with the Smith investigators at their headquarters less than two miles from the federal courthouse where Trump is likely to be put on trial, two sources confirmed to The Messenger and which Trump himself later confirmed on Truth Social.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," the former president said. "No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!"

Trump disclosed on July 18 that he'd received a target letter from Smith's office and that he expects to be indicted in Washington for crimes related to the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The letter Trump said he received on July 16 gave him “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.” As expected, the former president did not appear before the grand jury.

Expectations Smith will soon obtain a grand jury indictment against Trump have been high all week, with advisors and attorneys for the former president gaming out scenarios and even predicting that a jury in Washington, D.C., will ultimately convict him. The source familiar with the Trump legal team's thinking also said Smith's office did not disclose the timing of an indictment.

"Could be today," the source said Thursday.

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith. James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Another Trump advisor who recently spoke to the president told The Messenger that the ex-president is anything but happy about the next suite of anticipated federal criminal charges.

"He’s been pissed off for a while but there’s some resignation. That doesn’t mean he’s giving in. It’s all fight. It’s war," the advisor told The Messenger.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November and tasked him with examining both Trump's handling of confidential presidential files that were found at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, as well as the former president's role in the events surrounding the transition in power to the Biden administration.

Smith has already charged Trump with 37 criminal counts in the documents case, and the ex-president has pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled for May 2024.

Peter Carr, the spokesman for Smith’s office, declined to comment.

Trump is also prepping for a trial scheduled for March 2024 in New York, where he is fighting a 34-count felony indictment on state charges related to “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.