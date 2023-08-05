Trump Lawyers Criticize Protective Order Request; Ask for Three Extra Days to Respond
The prosecution submitted its request citing Trump's social media habits as a threat to evidence security
Donald Trump’s legal team requested U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan extend the Monday deadline to respond to the prosecution’s protective order filing Saturday after the filing cited the former President's history on social media platforms.
“To ensure counsel has adequate time to prepare a fulsome response, Defendant respectfully requests the Court briefly extend this schedule by three days to permit Defendant’s response by August 10, 2023,” Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche wrote.
The filing was highly critical of the prosecution for sending its request Friday evening instead of trying to reach “party-driven resolutions,” agreed upon by both sides. Trump’s lawyers stated they would use the additional three days to confer with the prosecution to attempt to reach an agreement.
They further requested “a hearing on the Motion for the first available date following the conclusion of briefing” if the defense and prosecution are unable to come to an agreement about the terms of a protective order.
