Trump Lawyer Says Pence ‘Will Be One of Our Best Witnesses At Trial’
John Lauro has no worries about the former vice president testifying and says he 'can't wait' to cross-examine him
Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro believes Mike Pence will be "one of the best witnesses" in the former president's upcoming trial where he faces multiple criminal conspiracy charges.
In an appearance on ABC's This Week, Lauro was pressed about the former vice president being called as a potential witness in Trump's case. Pence, he said, "will be one of our best witnesses at trial."
Because Pence believes there were "election irregularities," he will only be beneficial for his former running mate, the attorney argued. He said he "cannot wait" to cross-examine the former vice president.
Pence said on Sunday did not rule out the possibility of him showing up as a witness in Trump's upcoming trial regarding his criminal conspiracy charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"Based on what Vice President Pence will say, the government will never be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump had corrupt or criminal intent. And that's what this case is about," Lauro said.
Trump has insisted Pence has the authority to not certify the 2020 election results, something Pence has pushed back on multiple times.
The former president called Pence "delusional" in a Sunday message and denied having a phone call where he called him "too honest" for certifying the 2020 election results.
