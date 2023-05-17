One of the lawyers representing Donald Trump in federal investigations concerning efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the handled classified documents has left the former president's legal team.

Tim Parlatore put in his resignation not long after Trump’s May 10 town hall with CNN, in which the former president made comments about the case.

Asked whether he had shown classified documents he stored at home post-presidency to others, Trump did not rule out the possibility.

"Not really. I would have the right to," Trump said at the town hall. He added later: "Not that I can think of. Let me just tell you, I have the absolute right to do whatever I want with them."

CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Paula Reid were the first to report on Parlatore's departure, and shared a statement from Parlatore on why he was leaving.

“It’s been an incredible honor to serve and work through interesting legal issues. My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect upon the case, as I believe strongly the (Justice Department) team is engaging in misconduct to pursue an investigation of conduct that is not criminal.”

Parlatore organized additional searches at Trump's properties for classified records last year and testified before a grand jury in connection with the investigation for roughly seven hours in December, CNN reported.

Trump's Save America PAC paid Parlatore's law firm more than $196,000 in 2022, most of it in November and December, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The Messenger has reached out to Parlatore for comment.