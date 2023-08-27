Trump Lawyer ‘Not Concerned’ with Georgia Charges: ‘You Don’t Have To Prep Much When You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’
'We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases,' Trump lawyer Alina Habba said
Former President Donald Trump may be facing 13 felony charges out of Fulton County, Georgia, but his lawyer, Alina Habba, says they are "not concerned" and don't feel all that much "prep" is needed for the case.
During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Habba told Shannon Bream her team was not worried about the racketeering charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis related to Trump's alleged election interference in Georgia.
"We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases, which I can’t get into obviously for privileged reasons," Habba said on Sunday.
The attorney accused Willis of running a "political" and "coordinated" effort with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the U.S. attorney overseeing two of the former president's other indictments.
"There's very much a coordinated effort and if you ever doubted it, think about how Fani when she was asked at her press conference if she was coordinating with Jack Smith in D.C. and the government couldn’t give us a yes or no," Habba said. "That says it all."
Habba argued they are so confident in their case that her client doesn't need to prepare for the upcoming trial.
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia Indictment
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Predicts Georgia Indictment Is Coming Soon: ‘Fani Wants Her Moment’
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’
- How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump
"What is going to have to be prepped for? The truth?" she said. "You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong, so that I’m not concerned with."
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics