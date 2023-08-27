Trump Lawyer ‘Not Concerned’ with Georgia Charges: ‘You Don’t Have To Prep Much When You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Trump Lawyer ‘Not Concerned’ with Georgia Charges: ‘You Don’t Have To Prep Much When You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’

'We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases,' Trump lawyer Alina Habba said

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump may be facing 13 felony charges out of Fulton County, Georgia, but his lawyer, Alina Habba, says they are "not concerned" and don't feel all that much "prep" is needed for the case.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Habba told Shannon Bream her team was not worried about the racketeering charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis related to Trump's alleged election interference in Georgia.

"We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases, which I can’t get into obviously for privileged reasons," Habba said on Sunday.

The attorney accused Willis of running a "political" and "coordinated" effort with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the U.S. attorney overseeing two of the former president's other indictments.

Donald Trump and Attorney Alina Habba
Former President Donald Trump and Attorney Alina Habba at the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"There's very much a coordinated effort and if you ever doubted it, think about how Fani when she was asked at her press conference if she was coordinating with Jack Smith in D.C. and the government couldn’t give us a yes or no," Habba said. "That says it all."

Habba argued they are so confident in their case that her client doesn't need to prepare for the upcoming trial.

Read More

"What is going to have to be prepped for? The truth?" she said. "You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong, so that I’m not concerned with."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.