Trump Lawyer ‘Not Concerned’ with Georgia Charges: ‘You Don’t Have To Prep Much When You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’

Former President Donald Trump may be facing 13 felony charges out of Fulton County, Georgia, but his lawyer, Alina Habba, says they are "not concerned" and don't feel all that much "prep" is needed for the case.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Habba told Shannon Bream her team was not worried about the racketeering charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis related to Trump's alleged election interference in Georgia.

"We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases, which I can’t get into obviously for privileged reasons," Habba said on Sunday.

The attorney accused Willis of running a "political" and "coordinated" effort with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the U.S. attorney overseeing two of the former president's other indictments.

Former President Donald Trump and Attorney Alina Habba at the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"There's very much a coordinated effort and if you ever doubted it, think about how Fani when she was asked at her press conference if she was coordinating with Jack Smith in D.C. and the government couldn’t give us a yes or no," Habba said. "That says it all."

Habba argued they are so confident in their case that her client doesn't need to prepare for the upcoming trial.

"What is going to have to be prepped for? The truth?" she said. "You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong, so that I’m not concerned with."