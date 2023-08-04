Trump Lawyer, CNN Pundit Call for Trump Trial to be Televised: ‘It’s Not 1918!’

Donald Trump's lawyer John Lauro and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig both had the same argument on Thursday — Trump's trial on the 2020 elections investigation should be televised.
While making an appearance on Fox News, Lauro urged the Department of Justice to allow cameras in the courtroom.
"I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort so that we can take the curtain away and all Americans can see what’s happening,” Lauro said.
Lauro argued that Trump committed no crimes and therefore had no need to appear before a grand jury, saying he "had the right to protest an election he felt was unfair."
While on CNN, Honig had an argument for better, faster ways to cover such a trial. He compared simply having cameras in the courtroom to the current setup — have reporters go back and forth with notes, scrambling through hundreds of pages of transcript, and relying on courtroom sketches.
"This has to be covered in a modern, transparent fashion," Honig said. "The American people have to see it."
"It's not 1918 here, it's 2023 and we need to get with it."
U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.
