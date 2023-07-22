Trump Doesn’t Have to Show Up for Grand Jury, His Lawyer Claims - The Messenger
Trump Doesn’t Have to Show Up for Grand Jury, His Lawyer Claims

Trump's latest legal hire John Lauro told Fox News that his client 'did absolutely nothing wrong'

Alec Dent
The latest addition to former President Donald Trump’s legal team said it was not necessary for Trump to appear before the latest grand jury investigating him during an interview Friday.

“There’s no need to appear in front of any grand jury right now,” attorney John Lauro said while on Fox News. “President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. He’s done nothing criminal.”

Trump announced Tuesday that he had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith Sunday, informing him that a grand jury was investigating him convened to look into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said earlier this week that he had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith which is believed to be a prelude to an indictment.
Donald Trump arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trump has not been indicted at this time, but the target letter is thought to be a prelude to indictment.

According to reports from several news outlets, the letter stated there are three crimes for which Trump is under investigation: Witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the United States government and deprivation of rights, a civil rights violation that involves intimidating someone in an attempt to prevent them from exercising a constitutional right.

 Trump has been indicted twice thus far this year: the first time at the state level in New York for allegedly fraudulent business practices, the second time at the federal level in Florida for allegedly keeping classified documents and lying to investigators about doing so.

He is the first former president to be indicted federally.


The DC grand jury met Thursday when it is believed they heard testimony from former Trump aide William Russell.

