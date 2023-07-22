Trump Doesn’t Have to Show Up for Grand Jury, His Lawyer Claims
Trump's latest legal hire John Lauro told Fox News that his client 'did absolutely nothing wrong'
The latest addition to former President Donald Trump’s legal team said it was not necessary for Trump to appear before the latest grand jury investigating him during an interview Friday.
“There’s no need to appear in front of any grand jury right now,” attorney John Lauro said while on Fox News. “President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. He’s done nothing criminal.”
Trump announced Tuesday that he had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith Sunday, informing him that a grand jury was investigating him convened to look into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
- Witnesses in Trump 2020 election probe may have lied, Georgia grand jury says [Updated]
- New Grand Jury Convened in Trump Classified Documents Investigation
- Multiple Secret Service Agents Have Testified for Grand Jury Considering a Second Set of Trump DOJ Charges: Report
- Grand Jury in Trump Classified Documents Case Expected to Meet This Week: Report
Trump has not been indicted at this time, but the target letter is thought to be a prelude to indictment.
According to reports from several news outlets, the letter stated there are three crimes for which Trump is under investigation: Witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the United States government and deprivation of rights, a civil rights violation that involves intimidating someone in an attempt to prevent them from exercising a constitutional right.
Trump has been indicted twice thus far this year: the first time at the state level in New York for allegedly fraudulent business practices, the second time at the federal level in Florida for allegedly keeping classified documents and lying to investigators about doing so.
He is the first former president to be indicted federally.
The DC grand jury met Thursday when it is believed they heard testimony from former Trump aide William Russell.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics