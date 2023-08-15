Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia Indictment
The attorney accuses Georgia officials of having an 'ego trip' at her client's expense
Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba pushed back on her client's latest indictment being a "perilous threat," claiming she has "inside information."
Trump's latest set of charges, his fourth, include over a dozen felonies including racketeering. The former president and a number of allies face indictments related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
During a Tuesday appearance on "Fox & Friends," co-host Steve Doocy noted that some legal analysts believe the seriousness of the charges Trump is facing in Georgia present a "perilous threat," worse than his three other indictments.
"We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information," Habba said.
When Doocy asked for specifics, the attorney noted he used to "love" the former president.
"The inside information, Steve, and you know, you used to love Trump and then - I got to tell you!" she said.
The Trump lawyer added on the "inside information" that she can't break confidentiality and she has ethics.
Habba argued Trump's efforts to overturn election results was no different than Democrats calling him an "illegitimate president," like Hillary Clinton.
She argued the latest indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was rushed and politically motivated.
Habba also blasted the plan to have her client take a mug shot when he surrenders to authorities in Georgia.
"He will surrender. Obviously, you see that there’s a bit of an ego trip happening in Georgia where they’re saying that they’re going to force him to have a mug shot," she said. "The purpose of a mug shot is when you don’t recognize someone, you think there’s a flight risk. This man is the most famous person in the world, the leading candidate right now."
It's unclear what "inside" information Habba was referring, but Trump promised on Tuesday after his latest indictment to hold a press conference next week showing "irrefutable" on alleged election fraud in Georgia.
