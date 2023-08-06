Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Predicts Georgia Indictment Is Coming Soon: ‘Fani Wants Her Moment’

Donald Trump lawyer Aliba Habba is expecting a fourth indictment for the former president to drop in the next couple of weeks.

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo asked the attorney if she is expecting an indictment out of Georgia soon based on Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis' probe into Trump's attempt to change the election results in the state.

"Fani wants her moment and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs," Habba told Bartiromo, confirming she expects an indictment to be released in two to three weeks.

Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger following the 2020 election and asked him to find thousands of votes to sway the election in his favor. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and said his call with Raffensgerber was "perfect."

Alina Habba arrives last month at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, where Donald Trump pleading not guilty to 37 federal felony charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Willis said she's faced death threats and harassment over her probe into Trump.

Trump is facing three indictments already, the latest charging him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Habba chalked up the mounting legal woes to "election interference" and an attempt to make Trump "bleed" financially ahead of the 2024 election.

"He's a strong person, and he's also very much in love with this country and they're not going to stop him," she said.

Habba called the charges against Trump a "poorly planned attack" and doubted they would lead to the "speedy trial" Special Counsel Jack Smith is shooting for due to lawyers needing to get extra security clearances in order to review evidence.