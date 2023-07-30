Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Praises Client as ‘Most Ethical American’ She Knows - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Praises Client as ‘Most Ethical American’ She Knows

The attorney for the former president insisted no Mar-a-Lago footage was deleted in response to new charges

Zachary Leeman
Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba praised her client as "the most ethical American" as a superseding indictment brought new charges that the former president attempted to delete surveillance footage to obstruct a Department of Justice investigation.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Habba repeated her client's claim that all surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago were turned over to authorities.

"When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over," Habba told Shannon Bream.

Trump is facing a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified documents. According to new charges, Trump attempted to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago property, where documents were seized in an FBI raid last year.

Alina Habba, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, arrives at the Miami federal courthouse.
Alina Habba arrives last month at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, where Donald Trump pleading not guilty to 37 federal felony charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Habba insisted the accusations are not how her client would "act."

"He never would act like that," she said. "He is the most ethical American I know."

The attorney said there was no obstruction because authorities have all the footage from the property.

"He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice," Habba said.

