Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Praises Client as ‘Most Ethical American’ She Knows
The attorney for the former president insisted no Mar-a-Lago footage was deleted in response to new charges
Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba praised her client as "the most ethical American" as a superseding indictment brought new charges that the former president attempted to delete surveillance footage to obstruct a Department of Justice investigation.
During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Habba repeated her client's claim that all surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago were turned over to authorities.
"When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over," Habba told Shannon Bream.
Trump is facing a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified documents. According to new charges, Trump attempted to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago property, where documents were seized in an FBI raid last year.
- America’s Leaders ‘Do Not Love America’, Trump Attorney Alina Habba Says
- Trump Attorney Alina Habba Quits Legal Team Battling AG Case to Join PAC
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Predicts Georgia Indictment Is Coming Soon: ‘Fani Wants Her Moment’
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order Request
- Trump Lawyer Says She ‘Would Never Advise’ Taking Plea Deal
Habba insisted the accusations are not how her client would "act."
"He never would act like that," she said. "He is the most ethical American I know."
The attorney said there was no obstruction because authorities have all the footage from the property.
"He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice," Habba said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics
- Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge SaysPolitics
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’Politics
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’Politics
- Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney ConflictsPolitics
- Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’Politics
- NBC Interviewer Pushes Back on DeSantis Claim Democrats Support ‘Infanticide,’ Calling It A ‘Misrepresentation’Politics
- Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on RanchPolitics
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: PollPolitics
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio BallotPolitics
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: PollPolitics