Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order Request

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba on Monday accused special counsel Jack Smith of being "afraid" over a proposed protective order regarding her client's latest indictment.
"A protective order is frankly something that we have agreed to on certain other cases that we have with the president and he's never violated them," Habba said in an appearance on Fox News.
She said her team would not oppose protective orders regarding evidence or witnesses.
The protective order request, which requires a response from Trump's team by the end of Monday, regards the former president's rants on Truth Social where he's referred to Smith as "deranged" and declared he's "coming after" anybody who comes after him.
Trump said Monday a protective order would impinge on his First Amendment rights.
"We don't always necessarily object, but this one's different because this is Jack Smith trying to be a bit of a victim here ... it's more him being afraid if you look at it closely," Habba said.
Trump's latest indictment charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Habba accused Smith of bringing negative attention on himself with the charges he's brought against the former president.
"What seems to be the issue is Jack Smith isn't liking the discomfort of the attention from what he brought," she said.
