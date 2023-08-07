Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order Request - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order Request

The attorney told Fox News the special counsel is feeling 'discomfort' over the 'attention from he brought' with charges against her client

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alina Habba arrives last month at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, where Donald Trump pleading not guilty to 37 federal felony charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba on Monday accused special counsel Jack Smith of being "afraid" over a proposed protective order regarding her client's latest indictment.

"A protective order is frankly something that we have agreed to on certain other cases that we have with the president and he's never violated them," Habba said in an appearance on Fox News.

She said her team would not oppose protective orders regarding evidence or witnesses.

The protective order request, which requires a response from Trump's team by the end of Monday, regards the former president's rants on Truth Social where he's referred to Smith as "deranged" and declared he's "coming after" anybody who comes after him.

Read More

Trump said Monday a protective order would impinge on his First Amendment rights.

"We don't always necessarily object, but this one's different because this is Jack Smith trying to be a bit of a victim here ... it's more him being afraid if you look at it closely," Habba said.

Trump's latest indictment charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Habba accused Smith of bringing negative attention on himself with the charges he's brought against the former president.

"What seems to be the issue is Jack Smith isn't liking the discomfort of the attention from what he brought," she said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.