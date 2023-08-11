Trump Lashes Out at ‘Loser’ Christie Over Border Wall: He ‘Keeps Repeating the Lies’ - The Messenger
Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at political rival Chris Christie in a Truth Social post, just days after Christie mocked Trump for his campaign promises to build a wall along the border of Texas and Mexico.

"Reported that Sloppy Chris Christie said I only built 50 Miles of Wall on the Southern Border. Wrong! I built almost 500 Miles of Wall, including the fact that some very dilapidated areas had to be completely demolished with new Wall then built. He knows this but keeps repeating the lies. That is why he left New Jersey with a 9% Approval Rating, the lowest on record, and is currently polling at around 2% in the Republican Primary - with nobody showing up at his 'events.' Loser!" Trump posted.

During a town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the former governor of New Jersey poked fun at how much progress was made on the wall during Trump's presidency. He said that by the end of Trump's time in the White House, there were "52 miles" of the wall finished, so Christie said Trump only needed "110 more years" as president to complete the entire thing.

"We haven't gotten the first peso from Mexico, even for the first 52 miles we built and don't expect one. You paid for it, which is fine if that's what we want," Christie said, talking to town hall attendees about how Trump had said Mexico was going to pay for the wall.

US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) after he delivered remarks on combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis on October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump on October 26, 2017 is to declare the opioid crisis a &quot;nationwide public health emergency,&quot; stepping up the fight against an epidemic that kills more than 100 Americans every day, officials said. Trump is to make the announcement at an event at the White House later Thursday attended by former addicts and parents of victims, the senior administration officials said. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump speaks with former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey at the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hours after current President Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021, he signed multiple executive orders, one of which halted constriction of the Trump administration border wall. At the time, they "had built 458 miles of what it dubbed 'border wall system,' " according to final figures compiled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and first reported by U.S. News and World Report. The wall however, is not one continuous structure and has multiple gaps. A total of 55 miles of of wall were built in Texas along the Rio Grande River in El Paso.

Christie is currently polling at 2.6%, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls. At the end of Christie's gubernatorial term in New Jersey, his approval rating was around 13%, according to the Chicago Tribune. As of Jan. 9, 2018, just days before the end of his time in office, the former governor was reported to have the lowest approval ratings of any governor in the U.S.

