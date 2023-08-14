Trump Lashes Out at Judge Chutkan Over ‘Remains Free’ Comment: ‘Obviously Wants Me Behind Bars’
The former president also called the judge 'very biased & unfair'
Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump's criminal trial in Washington D.C., pointing at previous comments by her as indicating she is "very biased & unfair" and wants to see him "behind bars."
"The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022," Trump posted on Truth Social. "She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!."
The former president then posted a quote from Chutkan from a previous case where she said that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol mob, had a "loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."
Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, on Friday, said that she "intends to keep politics" out of the criminal proceedings in D.C., adding that she has not seen "any evidence" that the charges against Trump are politically motivated.
