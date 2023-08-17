Trump Knocks Fox for Showing the ‘Worst’ Pictures of Him: ‘And They Want Me to Debate!’
The former president accused the network of showing unfavorable polls and an 'orange' picture of him he doesn't like
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday again lashed out at Fox News, this time saying they are showing the "worst" pictures of him including "the big orange one."
The former president took to Truth Social and accused Fox & Friends of not showing favorable enough polls and sharing unflattering pictures of him.
"Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating [Joe] Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back," he wrote. "They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again."
Trump teased again that he may skip out on next week's GOP primary debate set to be shown on the network.
"And then they want me to debate!" he wrote.
Fox moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum said this week in a series of interviews they are preparing for debate scenarios where Trump does and doesn't show up.
