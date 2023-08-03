Trump Just Got Indicted Again. Why Are His Opponents Defending Him? 

The Republicans running for president had a final chance to break up with former President Donald Trump when he was indicted for a third time on Tuesday.

But Trump’s best-polling rivals opted to criticize the Department of Justice instead, handing Trump a lifeline as he faces criminal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The widespread reluctance to speak out against Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election and capitalize on his unprecedented third indictment illustrates the very narrow path to the nomination for candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The strategy, as much as there is one, seems to be to hope that something - be it legal proceedings or a health crisis - happens that cripples Trump’s candidacy, leaving his devoted followers open to being swept away by another candidate.

“All of the campaigns seem to be hoping that Trump implodes on his own. We were wrong eight years ago when we thought that and they’re all wrong now thinking it again. Hope is not a strategy,” said Terry Sullivan, a Republican political operative who served as Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 campaign manager.

Although it was Trump’s third indictment just this year, it included some of the most serious charges against the former president to date and presented a clear opportunity for his Republican opponents to criticize his actions over allegedly attempting to manipulate the 2020 election results in his favor.

But as demonstrated time and again, “he’s teflon,” said Erin Covey, an analyst at Inside Elections.

As a result, Republican presidential hopefuls are divided. Although former Vice President Mike Pence came out with pointed criticism of Trump and his actions, as did former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Texas congressman Will Hurd, most of the rhetoric coming from the Republican field instead shifted blame to the so-called D.C. “swamp” and “Biden’s DOJ.”

Covey noted that in any other race, it would “obviously” make sense for Trump’s primary candidates to criticize him over these kinds of issues, but it’s more complicated with Trump because he is somewhat resistant to the political effects of indictments at this point.

“So much of it is baked in,” she added.

The size and strength of Trump’s base is part of the calculus for the former president’s primary opponents, who need to win over his supporters to have any chance of being the nominee. Forty-three percent of likely Republican primary voters reported that they have a “very favorable” opinion of Trump, according to a recent Times/Siena poll. Meanwhile, DeSantis, who is in second place, only had a 25% “very favorable” rating.

Additionally, only “​​17 percent of voters who prefer him over President Biden think either that he has committed serious federal crimes or that he threatened democracy with his actions after the 2020 election,” The New York Times reported, referring to the same poll.

“I think there's obviously a fear that Republican candidates who are not Trump have of alienating primary voters by criticizing Trump directly,” Covey said. “That's why the majority of them have been very hesitant to do so throughout the past several months.”

Amy Tarkanian, former chairwoman of the Nevada state Republican Party, echoed this sentiment, telling The Messenger, that if the former president ever discontinues his reelection bid, “they're going to need his voters.”

“This false narrative of Trump being a victim, I think is foolish, but I think is catering to his base,” Tarkanian said.

DeSantis doubled down on his view that Trump is a victim of the Justice Department in an interview on Fox News on Wednesday. The Florida governor believes Trump will not get a fair trial in Washington, D.C. and compared his case to that of Hunter Biden.

“A D.C. jury would indict a ham sandwich and convict a ham sandwich if it was a Republican ham sandwich,” DeSantis said. “Do we have a single standard of justice or do we have a track of justice where if you’re connected to the swamp, you get off?”

Ramaswamy went even further, reupping his pledge to pardon Trump if he is elected president and filing a new lawsuit against the DOJ.

“I am running for U.S. president in the same race that Donald Trump is running, and I would have made very different decisions than he would have made. But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime,” Ramaswamy said at a press conference in Nashville on Wednesday, standing in front of a podium emblazoned with his “WE CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH” slogan.

“It sets a dangerous precedent in this country for the party in power to use police force to arrest its political opponents during an ongoing presidential election on the basis of untested legal theories,” Ramaswamy added.

Meanwhile, Haley was notably quiet. The former Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has not addressed the latest indictment, and did not return a request for comment. When Trump was charged in the classified documents case in June, Haley said he had been “reckless” with the country’s national security if the allegations are true, but that she’d be “inclined” to pardon him.

“Every time that there is an indictment or some government entity comes down on Trump, the rest of the field is almost compelled to issue statements of support of Trump, or at the very least to criticize the entity that's attacking Trump at the moment. So it's supporting Trump in another way, just by attacking the attackers,” said Tim Murtaugh, an executive vice president at National Public Affairs who served as the Trump campaign’s communications director in 2020. (Murtaugh’s firm is not affiliated with any campaign).

The result: Trump’s challengers struggle to differentiate themselves from him or peel away his supporters.

“If you are a candidate trying to catch up to someone, and every time something bad happens to the person who is leading you have to issue a statement of support of that person, how in the world are you ever going to catch up?” Murtaugh said.

On the eve of his Washington, D.C. arraignment, Trump acknowledged the support from his allies in a Truth Social post.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump said.