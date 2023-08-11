Trump’s Judge Wants Court to be Politics-Free Zone: 5 Takeaways From First Arguments in Jan. 6 Case

In her debut turn presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal case over the Jan. 6 insurrection, a federal judge made one recurring theme abundantly clear.

Campaign trails are not her jurisdiction.

"I intend to keep politics out of this," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declared Friday morning.

It's a simple proposition with multiple dimensions that cropped up time and again in the hearing, as the judge laid out the ground rules governing the handling of evidence before trial.

The document governing those rules, known as a protective order, rarely inspires much controversy, but Trump's attorneys already have portrayed it as a blueprint for censoring the GOP's frontrunner as he vies to get his White House job back in 2024.

Set against this controversy, Judge Chutkan made clear that she had to walk a fine line, preserving the defendant's constitutional rights while protecting the integrity of the proceedings and safety of government witnesses. Where she landed was not an unqualified win for either the government or the defense.

Here are five takeaways from those proceedings.

Trump can't spill anything about witnesses that he wants

It's important to remember that the wrangling between Trump's attorneys and prosecutors was never about whether the former president would be under a protective order.

In fact, Trump had been bound by two such orders already before the proceedings began, governing his handling of evidence in other cases in New York and Florida.

The former president's attorneys did not dispute that one would be necessary in Washington, D.C., either, but they wanted Trump to have a freer hand in using that evidence on social media or sharing certain information with the press.

In that effort, Trump's attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche asked the judge to strike language from the government's protective order preventing their client from disseminating recordings, transcripts, and notes from interviews with witnesses. That was a major battle that Trump lost.

"You start releasing interview transcripts, what do you think is going to happen to those witnesses?" Chutkan pointedly asked Trump's attorneys.

She designated those witness interviews as "sensitive."

Chutkan won't rubber-stamp everything the government wants

When she first announced her ruling, Judge Chutkan began by dealing the government a significant defeat, rejecting their broad proposal barring Trump from releasing even "non-sensitive" material.

Chutkan's pushback to the government was so persistent on that point that it even won the approval of Trump's counsel.

"I think you hit the nail on the head," Lauro told her.

Shortly before the hearing, Chutkan denied the government's request to place a filing under seal. It was a passing order that received little attention, but it sent a clear signal that she would not let prosecutors get away with excessive secrecy.

"I intend for this case to proceed in the public record as much as possible," the judge said pointedly.

Chutkan has little patience for political rhetoric

The former president and his attorneys have been on a campaign to discredit Special Counsel Jack Smith as a de facto arm of the Biden administration.

It's the type of rhetoric that may fly on right-leaning TV networks and political rallies, but Trump's attempts to make those allegations in court have now drawn the ire of two federal judges.

Though they might come from differing judicial philosophies, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon and Barack Obama-appointed Judge Chutkan appeared united on this point: Keep political rhetoric and considerations out of their courtroom.

At one point, Lauro told Chutkan that the government's proposed protective order was designed "interfere with the campaign."

"I'm not going to accept that," Chutkan shot back.

Ironically, Lauro made his comment right before Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the president's son. Trump's attorney has not alleged or demonstrated that Biden or anyone in his administration engaged in improper communications with the special counsel.

"I haven't seen any evidence that it's politically motivated," Chutkan added, referring to the government's proposed protective order.

Chutkan was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Chutkan ended the hearing with an unmistakable warning

In her final words before adjourning the proceedings, Judge Chutkan may not have said Trump's name, but her shot across the bow rang out as a stern warning to him.

"I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings," the judge said.

Chutkan spoke that line after a lengthy monologue about the need to avoid a "carnival-like" atmosphere and noting how even "arguably ambiguous" but "inflammatory" statements could threaten the process.

Before the hearing, prosecutors alerted the judge about Trump's post on Truth Social a day after his arraignment, bellowing in all caps: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump followed up that post with multiple attacks on former Vice President Mike Pence, who's likely to be a key witness as the person the former president hoped would block the certification of Biden's victory.

Trump's legal team wants to eliminate any ambiguity that might lead to their client being found in violation of the protective order, which they called the recipe for a "contempt trap." Chutkan's last line suggests that she's ready to mete out a harsh punishment if Trump were to be found in contempt.

Chutkan expects Trump to ask for a delay because of the massive evidence haul

Toward the end of the hearing, prosecutor Thomas Windom disclosed the mountain of paperwork that the government intends to provide to the defense, totaling 11.6 million pages.

Chutkan quipped that she may hear about that in Trump's motion on a proposed trial date.

The special counsel's office has proposed an aggressive schedule that would put Trump on trial on Jan. 2, 2024, four days before the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

If the government's schedule is granted, court would not be in session that Jan. 6, which falls on a Saturday.

In his other criminal cases, Trump's attorneys have failed to postpone trial until after the election. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan slated the hush-money criminal case for March, and Judge Cannon has penciled in the classified documents trial for May.

Major law firms may be used to sifting through millions of documents, but if the evidence haul in this case seems massive, that's because it is.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told The Messenger that the prosecution's discovery production here is large enough that "any law firm (even with dozens of attorneys on the case, which Trump does not have) would require significant time to analyze."