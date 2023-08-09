Trump Wants Judge Cannon’s OK for Secret Facility to Review Classified Evidence

Donald Trump's White House tenure may be over, but the former president told a South Florida federal judge overseeing one of his two criminal cases on Wednesday that he wants to rebuild a secret facility for reviewing classified evidence that he said he previously used while still commander in chief.

"So that President Trump and his legal team may discuss classified information in a substantive manner as regularly as necessary to prepare an adequate defense, we respectfully request that the Court approve re-establishment of a secure facility in which President Trump previously discussed (and reviewed) classified information during his term as President of the United States," Trump's attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche wrote in an 11-page legal brief.

They declined to specify on the public record where that location was specifically.

"Counsel can provide additional information about President Trump’s proposed secure location but respectfully request that such information be provided in camera because of security concerns," the Trump lawyers added in a footnote.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, previously committed to building what's known as a secure compartmented information facility (SCIF) inside the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., where Trump is slated to be tried.

Special Counsel Jack Smith suggested that Trump wants special treatment.

In a recent legal brief, his assistants wrote that the secret locations in question are two of Trump's private clubs: Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., and Bedminster in New Jersey.

"There is no basis for the defendant’s request that he be given the extraordinary authority to discuss classified information at his residence, and it is particularly striking that he seeks permission to do so in the very location at which he is charged with willfully retaining the documents charged in this case,” the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief at the National Security Division Jay Bratt wrote on July 28.

Trump denied the prosecution's contention that the issue is simply one of "inconvenience."

"This request is based on the immense practical and logistical hurdles and costs that make it virtually impossible for President Trump to make regular trips to a public facility to discuss classified discovery material with counsel as necessary to conduct a defense consistent with the rights afforded by the Constitution," the defense filing states. "Both the required security protocol surrounding President Trump’s travel and the challenges surrounding the media’s and public’s intense focus on this prosecution pose an enormous obstacle to our ability to provide counsel to President Trump regarding classified matters, which are, no doubt, essential to this case."

Prosecutors recently filed a superseding indictment against Trump, his personal valet Walt Nauta, and former Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, accusing them of conspiring to delete surveillance camera footage. Trump's attorneys pointed swiped at those new claims on Wednesday.

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

"No videotapes were deleted or destroyed, and the government does not so allege; indeed, President Trump has produced to the Special Counsel’s Office what amounts to more than eight years of CCTV footage," Kise and Blanche wrote.

Conspiracy charges do not require prosecutors to prove that an alleged plot was completed, only that the participants agreed on a scheme to commit a crime.

In the latest indictment, prosecutors quote De Oliveira privately telling ex-Mar-a-Lago IT director Yuscil Taveras that "the boss" wanted the servers to be deleted.

De Oliveira is expected to be arraigned on those allegations on Thursday, but Trump waived his appearance, offering to plead not guilty on the new counts in a written filing.