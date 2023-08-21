Trump Jr. to Attend Debate in Milwaukee as Surrogate for Father - The Messenger
Trump Jr. to Attend Debate in Milwaukee as Surrogate for Father

Donald Trump will not be attending the Fox News primary event, but his son will be there

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman and Stephanie Murray
Former President Donald Trump may be skipping Wednesday's GOP primary debate, but his son Donald Trump Jr. will be in attendance.

"We're excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee who want to Make America Great Again!!!" he tweeted on Monday.

Trump Jr. told Daily Caller, which was first to report the news, that he plans on connecting with supporters of his father while attending the event, which will air Wednesday evening on Fox News.

Donald Trump Jr. Attending First GOP Primary Debate
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberley Guilfoyle arrive at an event at Mar-a-Lago with former U.S. President Donald Trump on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Earlier in the day, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments in 2016 to two women, becoming the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offensePhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images

"We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide," he and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

An advisor to Trump Jr. confirmed to The Messenger his plans to attend the first GOP primary debate.

Donald Trump said this week he will not be attending any primary debates because he still commands such a wide polling lead and since voters are already familiar with him.

The former president is reportedly sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a pre-taped interview as counter-programming to the debate.

