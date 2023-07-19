Trump Jr., Other Republicans Jump Into Debate Over Jason Aldean Music Video: ‘Push Back Against the BS’

Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives have thrown themselves into a brewing culture debate over a Jason Aldean music video, declaring he can't see how "on earth" it could be considered controversial.

Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" has earned a fair share of critics since debuting, with some accusing it of encouraging gun violence. It was taken off rotation on CMT and features the country singer performing in front of a courthouse with images of anti-police protests, flag burnings, and more being shown.

"How on earth is this video controversial? Why would [CMT] take it down? Support [Jason Aldean] and other artists who have the guts to tell the truth… watch it, download it, and push back against the bs," Trump Jr. tweeted.

"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road," Aldean sings in the tune.

The video has stoked critics to call it an anti-Black Lives Matter song, but the country music superstar has come out and defended the song, saying he referenced nothing specific about race.

Trump Jr. came to Aldean's defense, joining a number of other prominent Republicans, encouraging his social media followers to "push back against the bs" and download Aldean's song.

Others to have backed Aldean include Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Everyone needs to listen to this song and just reflect on how far this great nation has fallen -- but realize that WE THE PEOPLE can get it all back and MORE!" she tweeted when sharing the music video.

"Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share - faith, family, hard work, patriotism - only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation," Ramaswamy tweeted in a message of support.

A number of other pundits and politicians echoed these defenses and applauded Aldean for biting back against his critics.