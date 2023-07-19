Trump Jr., Other Republicans Jump Into Debate Over Jason Aldean Music Video: ‘Push Back Against the BS’ - The Messenger
Trump Jr., Other Republicans Jump Into Debate Over Jason Aldean Music Video: ‘Push Back Against the BS’

Lauren Boebert, Kristi Noem and others rallied to the country singer's defense over a music video critics have accused of promoting violence

Zachary Leeman
Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives have thrown themselves into a brewing culture debate over a Jason Aldean music video, declaring he can't see how "on earth" it could be considered controversial.

Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" has earned a fair share of critics since debuting, with some accusing it of encouraging gun violence. It was taken off rotation on CMT and features the country singer performing in front of a courthouse with images of anti-police protests, flag burnings, and more being shown.

"How on earth is this video controversial? Why would [CMT] take it down? Support [Jason Aldean] and other artists who have the guts to tell the truth… watch it, download it, and push back against the bs," Trump Jr. tweeted.

"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road," Aldean sings in the tune.

The video has stoked critics to call it an anti-Black Lives Matter song, but the country music superstar has come out and defended the song, saying he referenced nothing specific about race.

Trump Jr. came to Aldean's defense, joining a number of other prominent Republicans, encouraging his social media followers to "push back against the bs" and download Aldean's song.

Others to have backed Aldean include Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Everyone needs to listen to this song and just reflect on how far this great nation has fallen -- but realize that WE THE PEOPLE can get it all back and MORE!" she tweeted when sharing the music video.

"Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share - faith, family, hard work, patriotism - only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation," Ramaswamy tweeted in a message of support.

A number of other pundits and politicians echoed these defenses and applauded Aldean for biting back against his critics.

