Trump’s Jan. 6 Case Moves Ahead with Judge Laying Ground Rules for Handling Evidence in Mixed Ruling

Former President Donald Trump's criminal case over his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election hit an important benchmark to move forward on Friday, as a federal judge laid down the ground rules for handling evidence before trial.

In doing so, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan said she carefully balanced Trump's constitutional rights with other considerations for guaranteeing a fair trial and untainted jury pool. After oral arguments on Friday, Chutkan opted for an important part of the defense's model and rejected the government's proposed prohibitions on disseminating "non-sensitive" materials. However, Chutkan designated all witness interviews as "sensitive."

"You start releasing interview transcripts, what do you think is going to happen to those witnesses?" she pointedly asked Trump's attorney John Lauro.

Judge Chutkan defined the pool of people who can view sensitive evidence narrowly, rejecting a proposal by Trump's defense team to let consultants and unpaid volunteers view the material.

"I live in Washington: Anyone is a consultant," Chutkan quipped.

'Not Absolute'

In her first hearing, Judge Chutkan made clear that she would neither rubber-stamp the government's demands — nor would she give Trump special treatment as a former president and leading GOP candidate. She brushed aside concerns from Trump's attorneys that any requirements tied to his criminal case would hamstring his ability to mount a 2024 presidential campaign.

"Mr. Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute," Chutkan noted at the start of the proceedings.

The judge's order resolves a controversy between Trump's attorneys and Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors over the scope of a protective order, which restricts the sharing of evidence before trial. Such orders are routinely imposed in criminal cases, in order to prevent witness intimidation, tainting a jury pool and litigating a case in the press.

“What the defendant is currently doing — the fact that he’s running a political campaign has to yield to the orderly administration of justice," Chutkan told Trump's attorney John Lauro. "If that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about witnesses in this case, that’s how it has to be.”

Trump: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/ Getty Images; Smith: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images; Capitol: Stefan Zaklin / Stringer/ Getty Images

Prosecutors and defense attorneys often agree to their terms, to facilitate the evidence-sharing process in a way that benefits both parties.

That's not how the protective order panned out in Trump's historic case.

The former president's attorneys Lauro and Todd Blanche portrayed the government’s proposal as “overbroad,” an affront to the First Amendment, and a recipe to turn the court into a “censor.” They cast those concerns as heightened with their client as the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential primary, but the judge said that she will leave politics out of her calculus.

"I cannot and I will not factor into my decisions how it will factor into a political campaign on both sides," Chutkan affirmed.

Revisiting the point later, she said: "I intend to keep politics out of this."

'Contempt Trap'

Prosecutors countered that Trump wants to try the case in the media, rather than in court.

"The defense has broadcast their strategy, which is not to try their case in this courtroom," prosecutor Thomas Windom said in court.

They also expressed concerns that Trump will use the information that they provide to attack witnesses. They cited a post on Truth Social from the ex-president a day after his arraignment in D.C. that said, in all caps: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Since that time, Trump has ratcheted up his attacks on particular targets like his former vice president Mike Pence, whom Trump unsuccessfully lobbied to block the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

After Pence refused, Trump told him: "You're too honest," according to the indictment and the ex-VP's memoir.

Chutkan also pressed prosecutors on why the government wants to restrict the release of "non-sensitive" information. She asked why information would be designated as such if it can be used to harm witnesses.

Windom said that the government is aiming to avoid "endless litigation" over their designations, making the norm that Trump would be forced to seek the court's permission if he wanted to disseminate a piece of evidence.

Trump's legal team countered that, without more specificity, the protective order would amount to a "contempt trap."

Violations of a protective order could be punished by contempt of court, which could theoretically lead to jail. Chutkan noted that nobody has filed a motion for contempt, but she ended the proceedings on a note of stern warning about out-of-court "inflammatory" statements. She noted that "even arguably ambiguous by parties or their counsel" could threaten the process.

"I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings," Chutkan warned in her final line, before adjourning the proceedings.