Politics.
Trump’s DC Trial-Delaying Tactic Draws Jack Smith’s Ire in New Filing

The special counsel responded Thursday to a request from lawyers for the former president to delay the election interference trial

Published
Steve Reilly
JWPlayer

Proceedings in the criminal case against Donald Trump over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election should not be delayed, Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a court filing Thursday responding to an earlier motion by Trump's attorneys.

The motion by the former president's lawyers seeking the delay fails to recognize that the Speedy Trial Act "protects the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial," Smith wrote in the four-page response.

The Speedy Trial Act is a federal law that requires a quick path to trial, requiring criminal trials to commence within a reasonable period of time after the day charges are filed.

The Speedy Trial Act generally requires trial to commence within 70 day of the indictment of a defendant on criminal charges, but allows certain pretrial delays to be excluded from those calculations.

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith appear in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in D.C.
Trump: Brandon Bell/ Getty Images; Smith: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images; Courthouse: Greg Kahn / Stringer/ Getty Images

Trump's attorneys on Tuesday had filed a motion seeking to exclude a 25-day period during the month of August from the Speedy Trial Act calculations due to "the complexity of this matter, including the substantial volume of discovery and novel questions of fact and law."

In Thursday's filing, Smith argued that the motion by Trump's legal team "fails to recognize that the (Speedy Trial) Act and the Sixth Amendment protect not only the defendant’s rights, but also the public’s strong interest in the efficient administration of justice."

Calling the defense team's motion "unnecessary and premature," Smith said in Thursday's filing that the Speedy Trial Act includes "appropriate exclusions for reasons such as the time required for consideration of motions."

Trump is charged with four federal felonies in the case alleging he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Smith on Thursday filed a brief proposing a Jan. 2 trial date.

Trump's legal team is scheduled to file a brief by Aug. 17 suggesting a trial date of their own, and a hearing to determine the trial date is scheduled for Aug. 28.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

