Trump Is Latest GOP Candidate to Embrace ‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie About Fighting Child Sex-Trafficking

A top-performing Christian-right action film, Sound of Freedom, has become the latest battleground for Republican candidates looking to woo voters in the 2024 race.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump said he would host a screening of the movie at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., and touted his record fighting human trafficking while in office. The movie stars Jim Caviezel as a Homeland Security agent who rescues a Honduran brother and sister after they are abducted by traffickers.

Trump’s campaign also trumpeted the former president’s relationship with the film’s producer and a meeting he had at the White House in 2019 with Tim Ballard, the former Department of Homeland Security agent portrayed by James Caviezel in the movie.

Trump’s announcement came two days after former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign sent a fundraising text saying, “You need to watch the movie the radical Left doesn’t want you to see,” and promising to enter campaign donors into a raffle to win free tickets to the movie.

The movie has become a cause celebre on the right. Stopping child sex trafficking is issue conservatives have long championed but it has also been bastardized by conspiracy theorists and social media influencers who used it to peddle the discredited Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Stories from left-leaning outlets noting that professionals who work to stop child sex trafficking have derided the movie as inaccurate and reinforcing dangerous myths have only fueled the fervor on the right.

At a Trump rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa last week, Chris Bressman, a 44-year-old air traffic controller, said he was drawn to support Trump because of his plans to abolish the “deep state” and promises to take on shadowy elites, like the ones Bressman believes are secretly running child sex-trafficking rings at the highest levels of government.

“If you’ve seen the movie ‘Sound of Freedom’, the pedo-ring, that’s the reason most people don’t him [Trump] in there. Because as soon as he gets in there the pedo-world is going to get destroyed,” Bressman said.

Bressman cited Jeffrey Epstein – who was criminally charged with molesting underage girls in July 2019, but died in his jail cell a month later – and his ties to former presidents and top socialites as evidence that elites are covering for child sex traffickers.

“Like I said, there’s going to be a reckoning for these people,” he said.