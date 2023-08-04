Trump Irked Judge in Arraignment Did Not Refer to Him as ‘Mr. President’: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Trump Irked Judge in Arraignment Did Not Refer to Him as ‘Mr. President’: Report

The former president is often still addressed as 'President Trump' by those close to him

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday was "irked" at the judge handling his arraignment in Washington, D.C., because she didn't refer to him as "Mr. President," CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported.

"I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood," Collins said during an evening broadcast. "He was, quote, 'pissed off,' according to someone who spoke to him."

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to all four indictment charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's attempts to block certification of the 2020 election. Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over the 27-minute proceeding.

Collins added, "I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply 'Mr. Trump.' "

Read More

The former president is often still addressed as "President Trump" by those close to him and refers to himself the same way on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title 'President Trump' when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago," Collins said.

Judge Upadhyaya's use of "Mr. Trump" also grabbed social media attention from reporters and online spectators.

"If there is one thing I know Trump loves that he's called Mr. President now," ABC Executive Editorial Producer John Santucci tweeted.

Some thought the judges' choices of words were used as a dig towards the former president.

"Every other president would have been addressed as 'President' not 'Mr.'… Let’s be real," Daily Caller's chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers tweeted.

However, despite reports that Trump was "irked" following his arraignment and arrest, he posted on Truth Social that he had a "very good day."

"CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!" the post said.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.