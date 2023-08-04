Trump Irked Judge in Arraignment Did Not Refer to Him as ‘Mr. President’: Report

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday was "irked" at the judge handling his arraignment in Washington, D.C., because she didn't refer to him as "Mr. President," CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported.

"I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood," Collins said during an evening broadcast. "He was, quote, 'pissed off,' according to someone who spoke to him."

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to all four indictment charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's attempts to block certification of the 2020 election. Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over the 27-minute proceeding.

Collins added, "I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply 'Mr. Trump.' "

The former president is often still addressed as "President Trump" by those close to him and refers to himself the same way on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title 'President Trump' when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago," Collins said.

Judge Upadhyaya's use of "Mr. Trump" also grabbed social media attention from reporters and online spectators.

"If there is one thing I know Trump loves that he's called Mr. President now," ABC Executive Editorial Producer John Santucci tweeted.

Some thought the judges' choices of words were used as a dig towards the former president.

"Every other president would have been addressed as 'President' not 'Mr.'… Let’s be real," Daily Caller's chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers tweeted.

However, despite reports that Trump was "irked" following his arraignment and arrest, he posted on Truth Social that he had a "very good day."

"CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!" the post said.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.