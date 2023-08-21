Trump Iowa Lead Grows After Georgia Indictment: Poll
The former president's favorability ratings have never been higher in the state
Former President Donald Trump has seen his lead over his fellow GOP primary opponents in Iowa grow following his indictment in Georgia, according to a new Des Moines Register / NBC News /Mediacom Iowa poll.
Among likely Republican caucusgoers, 42% say they plan to support Trump. The former president leads his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 23 percentage points. In third place, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is polling at 9%.
Nearly two-thirds, 65%, of the poll's respondents said they don't think that Trump has committed a serious crime, while just 26% said the opposite. Nine percent of survey takers said they are not sure if the former president has committed a serious crime.
Despite facing four separate criminal indictments and choosing to criticize the state's popular GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds for seeming to favor DeSantis, Trump has never been viewed more favorably, the poll shows. The former president was viewed favorably by 65% of poll respondents.
The poll comes after Trump saw his fourth criminal indictment last week, this time on charges in Georgia centering on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Alongside 18 co-conspirators, the former president was given until Friday to surrender for arrest in Georgia.
Staff writer Marc Caputo contributed to this report.
