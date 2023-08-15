Publicist Formerly Associated With Ye Indicted Alongside Trump in Georgia Election Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Publicist Formerly Associated With Ye Indicted Alongside Trump in Georgia Election Case

Chicago publicist Trevian C. Kutti once worked with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West

Published |Updated
Steve Reilly
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Chicago publicist once associated with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is among the 18 people charged alongside former President Donald Trump in Georgia on Monday.

Trevian C. Kutti, who has done PR work for the artist who now goes by Ye, as well as Harrison William Prescott Floyd and Stephen C. Lee, are named in the indictment for being part of an unusual alleged effort to intimidate Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into making a false admission of election fraud.

The three now face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit false solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses in connection with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Starting in December 2020, Lee allegedly made attempts to contact Freeman by speaking with her neighbor and knocking on her door with the intent to convince her to offer false testimony about the counting of ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton County, according to the indictment. 

Lee is a Lutheran pastor from Illinois, the New York Times reported last year.

After his efforts were unsuccessful, Lee allegedly solicited Floyd –identified in the indictment as “an individual associated with the organization Black Voices for Trump” – to help him. 

In turn, Floyd allegedly recruited Kutti to try and convince Freeman to falsely say she witnessed fraud in the counting of votes in Fulton County, according to the indictment. 

Read More
Kanye West and Jim Brown at a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

A West spokesman has said Kutti was not working with West at the time these events transpired. An adviser for Ye on Monday had no comment and another could not be reached.

Kutti called Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and told her she was in danger and that Kutti could “help,” according to the indictment. Kutti met with Freeman later that day at a Cobb County Police Department precinct later that day in a meeting that Floyd attended by phone.

The indictment states that defendants in the case “traveled from out of state to harass Freeman, intimidate her, and solicit her to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news conference Monday night that defendants in the case have until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender, and that she plans for a trial to begin within six months.

Marc Caputo contributed to this report.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.