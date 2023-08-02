The 5 Wildest Quotes in Trump’s Indictment 

Former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment on felony charges is filled with damaging evidence – and direct quotes from some of the most senior officials in Washington backing up the claims.

The indictment alleges Trump “spread lies” as he tried to hold onto power, ahead of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The four-count indictment, charging him with conspiracy and obstruction, accuses Trump of repeating and widely disseminating falsehoods to make them appear legitimate, to “create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger” and to “erode public faith” in the election.

Here are five illuminating quotes in the indictment:

“‘You’re too honest’”

The indictment alleges that Trump berated Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 1, 2021, after learning Pence opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that the vice president had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution when the election results were certified.

Pence responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper," the indictment reads.

"In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, 'You're too honest,'" it says.

Handing it off to “‘the next guy’”

On January 3, Trump appeared to realize that he would soon have to vacate the White House. He met for a briefing with Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior national security advisors about an overseas national security issue.

Milley briefed Trump on possible ways that he could handle the situation. He and another advisor recommended taking no action because Inauguration Day was only 17 days away and any course “could trigger something unhelpful.”

“The Defendant calmly agreed, stating, ‘Yeah, you’re right, it’s too late for us. We’re going to give that to the next guy.’”

“‘Why we’re 0-32’”

One senior campaign advisor informed Trump on "multiple occasions that various fraud claims were untrue," according to the indictment.

The advisor expressed frustration in a Dec. 8, 2020, email about a “persistent” fraud claim in Georgia, writing:

"’When our research and campaign legal team can’t back up any of the claims made by our Elite Strike Force Legal Team, you can see why we’re 0-32 on our cases.

“I'll obviously hustle to hustle to help on all fronts, but it's tough to own any of this when it's all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership,’" according to the indictment.

“Just say that the election was corrupt”

On December 27, Trump raised multiple false claims of election fraud that were refuted by Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, the indictment says.

When they told Trump that the Justice Department “could not and would not” change the election’s outcome, Trump made a request, according to the indictment.

“‘Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,’" he responded.

“‘That’s why there’s an Insurrection Act’”

The Deputy White House Counsel was trying to dissuade “Co-Conspirator 4,” Jeffrey Clark, from assuming the role of Acting Attorney General. Clark served as head of the Justice Department’s civil division during the Trump administration

The deputy informed Clark that there had not been fraud in the election and that there would be “‘riots in every major city in the United States’” if Trump remained in office.

Clark responded, “‘that’s why there’s an Insurrection Act.’”

