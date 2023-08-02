Here’s What Happened Inside the DC Federal Courtroom When Trump’s Criminal Indictment Came Down

Minutes after the federal court’s usual closing time late Tuesday afternoon, a magistrate judge wrapped up one last piece of unfinished business: processing three grand jury returns, one of which happened to charge a former president of the United States for his unprecedented attempt to stay in power after losing an election.

The identities of the other people charged in the other two indictments remain unknown, and their cases may be — and likely are — entirely unrelated.

During these usually pro forma proceedings, former President Donald Trump’s name was never uttered, but it quickly became apparent that the otherwise unremarkable hearing had historic weight. Trump disclosed the precise time he expected to be indicted on his platform Truth Social.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.,” Trump wrote.

The announcement sent dozens of local, national and international reporters into the courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who had been processing the grand jury returns of the day.

A protester walks past the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on August 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In March, Trump wrongly forecast the date of his arrest in his hush-money case in New York by a couple of weeks, and so there was reason to be skeptical that the former president had the timing correct this time. This time, however, Trump’s prediction was right, give or take a few minutes, and that became evident even from the tension in the gallery. Court security officers appeared more alert and stricter than usual about enforcing prohibitions against the use of cell phones and other electronic devices.

The gallery was abuzz with word of Trump’s social media post before Upadhyaya entered the courtroom, with the customary ceremony. Everyone rose as she entered, and the largely ministerial proceedings began.

Despite his habitual claim of political persecution, Trump’s then-sealed case was not the magistrate judge’s first order of business. The first two grand jury returns involved defendants identified by their initials: M.T.M. and S.F.

After those cases were processed came another sign that a watershed moment was afoot.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston walked up to the podium and quickly requested a motion to seal an unknown case.

Known for her work on high-profile cases related to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Gaston had prosecuted Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon in his contempt of Congress case, and she has been detailed to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation. The grand jury foreperson had been present to authenticate the panel’s charging decisions.

Before even 10 minutes had passed, Judge Upadhyaya had completed her tasks and expressed her appreciation for the grand jury’s work in all three cases before adjourning.

A demonstrator stands outside the Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023, following former US President Donald Trump’s indictment. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is an important part of our democracy,” Upadhyaya said of their service.

Judges have delivered lines like that countless times to other juries, and Upadhyaya seemed to pronounce it no differently for the case that was presumably Trump’s than she did for the ones of the other two unknown defendants. Still, it was clear that something of profound significance to U.S. democracy had occurred.

After court security officers hurried spectators out of the courtroom, the then-sealed indictment would not stay that way for long, and Smith delivered his remarks.

“The attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Smith would say before the end of the hour, describing that attack as one “fueled by lies.”

Those were “lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election,” Smith added.

Smith’s statement was remarkable in what it did not say: Trump was not identified anywhere in the prosecutor’s remarks as the President, or even a former one. The special counsel’s indictment only addressed Trump as a president once, in the very first introductory statement after writing out his name in all-caps and describing him in the past tense as “the forty-fifth President of the United States and a candidate for re-election in 2020.”

On Tuesday evening, and not uniquely in the courtroom where his case landed, he was simply “the defendant.”

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton contributed to this report.