Trump Indictment Watch: The Waiting is the Hardest (and Funnest) Part

Passing the time before big news from Special Counsel Jack Smith means frequent updates on security, witnesses and the soup menu

Published |Updated
Darren Samuelsohn
Television news crews setup outside the the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Blame Donald Trump for the latest iteration of the indictment waiting game.

The former president is responsible for drawing public attention to his newest criminal travails exactly two weeks ago, and where now in the absence of substantive information about Special Counsel Jack Smith's next moves the internet vacuum has gladly stepped in as forum for passing the time.

On Twitter, or X as it's now known under the latest Elon Musk rebrand, an assortment of journalists, pundits, former prosecutors and others glued to their social media feeds and Pacer accounts can't help but toss in relevant and colorful information about a legal process that future academics will surely find helpful when decoding a moment that's never happened before in nearly 250 years of U.S. history.

In the spirit of collecting how the world waits, The Messenger brings you this brief rundown compiled of the funnest and most interesting items out there on everything from courthouse security measures to witnesses ducking reporter questions to the courthouse's cafeteria soup options.

The table gets set with this post from Tuesday morning and one of the more reliable journalistic windows into the world of the secretive grand jury, which has been meeting generally twice a week at the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse to hear evidence tied to the Trump criminal cases.

Reporters have also been more than happy to showcase the ever-expanding media and security footprint outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse where all the action is expected to happen.

The Prettyman building has been home to some big moments in Washington D.C. legal history, from Watergate to Monica Lewinsky to Roger Clemens.

It's also now inspiring new song.

And of course the waiting means eating. And thankfully we now know what's on the menu for scribes, courtroom staff, lawyers and the occasional judge who comes down to the public cafeteria to break bread with the masses.

All this waiting does create a bit of a boy-who-cries-wolf dilemma too, as evidence by the myriad comments below the work of pro journalists informing the world on what's happening at the courthouse.

Without any court action (yet), potential witnesses in Trump's legal saga have to dodge reporters in search of insight about whether they're planning to be a part of any upcoming trial. Here's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in that recent role.

Sometimes the news from the U.S. courthouse is that there is no news. That's what happened last Thursday when an official with the D.C. district court told a Politico reporter that there'd essentially be no action for the remainder of the day, to which former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann opined about the "odd" nature of a court official even talking to the media.

Smith's next move in the Trump case could be big. It could be small. It could be something in between.

What's clear is that everyone waiting is on edge, and doing what they can to stay sane in the meantime.

And there's the ever present possibility the waiting...will...continue.

