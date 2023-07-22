How Trump Got Here: A Timeline From the 2020 Election to Jan. 6 to Yet Another Potential Indictment

It's been nearly three years since Democrats and Republicans officially picked their 2020 nominees to battle for the presidency.

That time period is now packed full of key moments central to the growing swirl of legal troubles facing Donald Trump, the former president who lost to Joe Biden during the last White House campaign and who wants to win his old job back via a 2024 rematch.

With Trump now bracing for a third criminal indictment — this one from Special Counsel Jack Smith tied to the chaos surrounding the aftermath of the 2020 race and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — The Messenger has compiled a timeline of critical events to help decipher how we got to this moment.

We drew from the House Select Committee’s final report on the Capitol riots, a variety of media outlet reports, and first-hand accounts from a key actor in the Trump administration.

Before Jan. 6:

Aug. 18, 2020: Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Aug. 24, 2020: President Donald Trump accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

Early August 2020: Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends House Democrats a letter anticipating a tie in the Electoral College, which would send the election to the House to decide in a state-by-state roll call where Republicans were well positioned to give Trump a second term. Preparing for the 2020 House elections, she added: “We must achieve that majority of delegations or keep the Republicans from doing so.”

Sept. 26, 2020: President Trump makes comments regarding the Electoral College counting process at a campaign rally outside Harrisburg, Pa. He tells the crowd, “And I don't want to end up in the Supreme Court and I don't want to go back to Congress either, even though we have an advantage if we go back to Congress — does everyone understand that?”

Sept. 30, 2020: During the first presidential debate moderated by Chris Wallace, Trump called white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities that summer a “left-wing” problem. He told the far-right extremist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

Oct. 14, 2020: A leaked audio reveals former Trump White House aide and 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon told a group of associates the president had devised a plan to declare victory on election night even if he was losing. The plan was to use the Republican-favored trends for in-person voting and the slower counting of Democratic-leaning mail-in ballots to claim he won reelection while claiming shifts in the total number of votes in favor of Biden were because of fraud.

Nov. 3, 2020: Fox News host Sean Hannity promises over text to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows he'll deliver an on-air campaign push for Trump.

Nov. 4, 2020: Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Donald Trump Jr. text Meadows with ideas for overturning the election.

Nov. 4, 2020: Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texts Meadows, “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Nov. 3, 2020: On election night, Trump delivers an addresses from the White House, declaring, “Frankly, we did win this election.” He calls the results “fraud on the American public” and threatens to go to the Supreme Court to stop all voting.

Nov. 4, 2020: Navarro speaks with former Trump senior advisor Kevin Hassett about cases of election fraud that were later disproved, according to Navarro’s book, In Trump Time.

Nov. 6, 2020: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., texts Meadows a plan to reverse the 2020 election to help Trump.

Nov. 7, 2020: The Associated Press calls Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

Nov. 7, 2020: Rick Perry texts Meadows, “We have the data driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet.”

Nov. 9, 2020: Vice President Mike Pence tweets, “Told @VP Team Today, “it ain't over til it’s over.. and this AIN'T over!” President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we're gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!"

Nov. 9, 2020: Ginni Thomas tells Meadows over text, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Nov. 12, 2020: Members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee, which ensures voting systems used for elections are secure, issues a statement saying the 2020 election was the most secure in the country’s history.

Nov. 14, 2020: Thousands of Trump supporters gather in Washington, D.C. to assert the election results are wrong. Violent clashes break out between protestors, police and counter-protestors.

Nov. 18, 2020: Conspiracy theorist and “Infowars” podcast host Alex Jones leads Trump supporters rallying in and around Georgia’s capitol building in Atlanta as part of the “Stop the Steal” protests. He called on the protestors to surround the governor’s mansion.

Nov. 20, 2020: Trump invites Michigan Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House for a meeting. Trump and Giuliani, who joins by phone, go through a list of false allegations regarding fraud in the state’s election results. Chatfield says Trump issued a general directive to “have some backbone and do the right thing.” Shirkey tells Trump he will not do anything that violates the state’s law. In retaliation, Trump’s Twitter handle blasts out Shirkey’s personal cell number and an incorrect number that was supposed to be Chatfield’s, according to the House Select Committee's final report.

Nov. 24, 2020: Meadows texts Ginni Thomas about a plan to ensure Trump wins reelection, saying, “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.” Thomas responds, making the total of exchanged messages 29.

Dec. 1, 2020: Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of State, addresses Trump directly amid heightened threats directed at election workers: “Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed."

Dec. 1, 2020: Then-Attorney General William Barr announces there is no widespread election fraud in the recent election.

Dec. 2. 2020: Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn retweets a call for Trump to “invoke limited martial law to hold new election."

Dec. 11, 2020: The Supreme Court rejects Trump and his allies' attempt to wipe out the election results in four key states: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Dec. 14, 2020: Attorney General William Barr announces his resignation effective Dec. 23. Trump then announces Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will replace Barr for the remainder of Trump’s time in office.

Dec. 15, 2020: Trump emails Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen two documents on voter fraud in Antrim County, Mich., and a report on the Dominion Voting Systems.

Dec. 15, 2020: Trump holds a meeting in the Oval Office with Rosen where he tries to involve the Justice Department in disputing the election results.

Mid-December 2020: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone warns Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that a plan for alternate electors is not legally sound.

Mid-December 2020: Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis receives information from social media platforms describing violent threats to Congress when it meets on Jan. 6 to certify the election results.

Dec. 16, 2020: An executive order is created that would have directed the Defense secretary to seize voting machines. The order was never issued and it is not clear who created it.

Dec. 17, 2020: Navarro releases his report falsely claiming election irregularities, according to his book, In Trump Time.

Dec. 18, 2020: Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, and others meet with Trump in the Oval Hours for several hours. Powell pushes Trump to take control of voting machines and make her special counsel to investigate the election.

Dec. 21, 2020: A group of congressional Republicans meets with Trump in the White House to discuss overturning the election. Trump is quoted one day later saying, “There is even security camera footage from Georgia that shows officials telling poll watchers to leave the room before pulling suitcases of ballots out from under the tables and continuing to count for hours.”

Dec. 25, 2020: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., contacts Donoghue and pressures the Justice Department to “do its job,” stating that Trump asked him to make the call.

Dec. 27, 2020: Rosen gets a call from Trump who runs through a “stream of allegations” regarding the election. Donoghue later joins the call, saying he tried to “make it clear to the President [that] these allegations were simply not true.” Both Rosen and Donoghue tell Trump none of his allegations are credible. Trump then tells them, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen.”

Dec. 28, 2020: Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division Jeffrey Clark pushes Rosen and Donoghue to intervene in Georgia’s appointment of electors. The proposal was then rejected.

Dec. 28, 2020: Trump pushes the Justice Department to file a motion in the Supreme Court disputing the results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Jan. 2, 2021: Trump calls Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pressuring him to “find” him more votes to overturn the state’s election outcome.

Jan. 5, 2021: Democrats take back control of the Senate after twin victories in runoffs in Georgia for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Jan. 5, 2021: Trump makes several calls to his aides to find additional ways to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

Jan. 5, 2021: A group of pro-Trump protestors gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police arrested at least 10.

Jan. 5, 2021: Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone dances on stage at the plaza to a rap song with his own slogan, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” He then tells the crowd the “fight” to keep Trump in office represents “an epic struggle for the future of this country between dark and light, between the godly and godless, between good and evil.” He adds, “I will be with you tomorrow, shoulder to shoulder.”

Jan. 5, 2021: Alex Jones posts a video on InfoWars telling a crowd at Freedom Plaza, “We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against their tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone.” He adds, “I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one.”

Jan. 6-7:

12:42 a.m.: Trump tweets: “Get smart Republicans FIGHT!”

1 a.m.: Trump tweets: “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!”

7 a.m.: Trump supporters begin gathering near the White House.

8:17 a.m.: Trump tweets: “States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

8:22 a.m.: Trump tweets: “THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!”

9 a.m.: Trump tweets: “They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!”

9:15 a.m.: Trump tweets: “The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!”

10:44 a.m.: Trump tweets: “These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn't want to announce quite yet. They've got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!”

11:20 a.m.: Trump tells Pence during a call, “Mike, you can do this. I'm counting on you to do it. If you don't do it, I picked the wrong man four years ago.”

11:57 a.m.: Trump begins his speech.

12:53 a.m.: Capitol Police lose their first line on the west side of the building. The mob swells to more than 9,400 people.

12:55 p.m.: Rioters stream over the fences and metal barricades.

12:57 approximately: Trump’s hour-long speech ends.

1:31 p.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declares a state of emergency as security at the Capitol continues to worsen.

2:00 p.m.: Crowd breaks through the barricades on the east side of the Capitol.

2:14 p.m.: Rioters reach the Senate chamber.

2:15 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence is evacuated to his first secure location within the building

2:24 p.m.: A dispatcher confirms rioters have breached the Senate door on the east side of the building

2:24 p.m.: Trump tweets: “Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

2:25 p.m.: Pence is evacuated from the first secure location to another.

2:44 p.m.: Rioter Ashli Babbitt is shot by Capitol Police while attempting to enter the Speaker’s lobby.

4:03-4:07: Trump videotapes a message asking supporters to peacefully leave the Capitol

6 p.m.: Citywide curfew begins in D.C.

6 p.m.: Trump tweets: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

7 p.m.: Senate staff exit their secure location to begin counting votes.

8:06 p.m.: Senate comes back in session.

9:00 p.m.: House comes back in session

Jan. 7, 2021, 3:40 a.m.: Congress certifies Joe Biden’s victory

Jan. 7, 2021, 3:49 a.m.:Trump tweets: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

After Jan. 6:

Jan. 8, 2021: Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump following the events of Jan. 6.

Jan. 11, 2021: The Supreme Court rejects pleas for quick consideration of cases filed by Trump and his allies regarding the outcome in five states won by Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Jan. 13, 2021: The House votes 232 to 197 to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection. The vote, which included support from 10 House Republicans, makes Trump the first president to be impeached twice.

Jan. 28, 2021: Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy travels to South Florida to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the GOP’s plans to win back the House in the next year’s midterms.

Feb. 9, 2021: Senate trial begins for Trump’s second impeachment over his role in Jan. 6.

Feb. 13, 2021: Trump is acquitted by the Senate on a vote of 57 to 43, 10 shy of the two-thirds majority necessary for a conviction.

Feb. 22, 2021: The Supreme Court rejects a handful of election challenges filed by Trump and his allies in five states Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

March 31, 2021: Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, announces she has hired a Florida-based cybersecurity company called Cyber Ninjas to conduct a “comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.” The company charges the state Senate $150,000 for the work.

May 6, 2021: The National Archives issues its first request that Trump turn over missing records from his time as president.

June 30, 2021: The House of Representatives votes 222-190 to formally create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Aug. 25, 2021: Select Committee issues sweeping request for Executive Branch records.

Aug. 28, 2021: Select Committee requests records relating to insurrection from social media platforms.

Sept. 23, 2021: Select Committee issues subpoenas for Meadows, former deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino, former advisors Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the then-acting secretary of Defense.

Sept. 29, 2021: Select Committee issues subpoenas for Jan. 6 rally organizers.

Oct. 7, 2021: Trump instructs his former aides to invoke immunity, defy subpoenas, and not hand over documents to the House Select Committee.

Oct. 7, 2021: Select Committee issues additional subpoenas seeking testimony and records relating to the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Oct. 13, 2021: Select Committee issues subpoena for testimony and documents from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Oct. 14, 2021: Select Committee moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt over his failure to comply with the subpoena it sent him.

Nov. 8, 2021: Select Committee issues subpoenas to six people involved in efforts to spread false claims of election fraud or attempts to overturn the election results. The six include Jason Miller, senior advisor to Trump’s 2020 campaign, John Eastman, and Michael Flynn.

Nov. 9, 2021: Select Committee subpoenas 10 former officials with close ties to the former president, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior advisor to Trump Stephen Miller, and special assistant to the president for legislative affairs Cassidy Hutchinson.

Nov. 17, 2021: Jacob Chansley,, a Qanon supporter who dressed as a “shaman” during the insurrection, is sentenced to prison for almost three and a half years. He is released early on March 31, 2023, and sent to a reentry center in Phoenix.

Nov. 22, 2021: Select Committee subpoenas those involved in planning and organizing the rallies and march before the attack, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

Nov. 23, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas more groups and people linked to the insurrection, including Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, and Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

Jan. 13, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas four social media platforms.

Jan. 18, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas four people who publicly promoted the false claims regarding the 2020 election’s results and participated in efforts to disrupt or delay the certification of Biden’s victory including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

Jan. 28, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas 14 people who served as “alternate electors” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Jan. 31, 2022: The National Archives releases a statement saying some of the records it retrieved from Trump included “paper records that had been torn up” and were not reconstructed by the White House.

Feb. 3, 2022: Meadows hands over 2,319 text messages to the House Select Committee, as well as a privileged log that showed he was withholding more than 1,000 texts from his personal phone. He later decides not to cooperate with the panel a day before his scheduled deposition.

Feb. 9, 2022: The Archives Office of the Inspector General sends a referral letter to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation into Trump’s handling of documents.

Feb. 9, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas Peter Navarro. He is later indicted for contempt of Congress.

Feb. 15, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas six people who knew about or engage in the “alternate electors” scheme.

Feb. 16, 2022: Biden orders the National Archives to release the visitor logs from the Trump White House to the Select Committee.

Feb. 22, 2022: The U.S. Supreme Court formally rejects Trump’s efforts to block the release of his administration's documents to the Select Committee.

March 1, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas six more people who publicly promoted false claims regarding the 2020 election’s results and participated in efforts or encouraged others to act on the claims.

March 3, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle for records and testimony.

March 24, 2022: Select Committee obtains 29 text messages between Meadows and Ginni Thomas.

March 28, 2022: Select Committee recommends holding both Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress. The two are later held after a vote of 220-203.

March 28, 2022: U.S. District Court Judge David Carter orders John Eastman to turn over documents to the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection. The ruling concludes Trump “more likely than not” committed crimes when attempting to obstruct the counting of votes.

April 14, 2022: Stephen Miller testifies before the Select Committee for more than eight hours.

May 11, 2022: The Justice Department obtains a grand jury subpoena requesting "any and all" documents bearing classification markings at Mar-a-Lago. It also sets a May 24 deadline for the records to be turned over and for Trump's custodian of records to appear in federal district court in Washington, D.C.

May 12, 2022: Select Committee subpoenas Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks for deposition testimony.

June 2, 2022: The Justice Department indicts Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress.

June 24, 2022: Federal investigators issue a subpoena for security-camera footage at Mar-a-Lago. Trump's team complies.

June 27- Oct. 13, 2022: Bipartisan House subcommittee investigating the attack on the Capitol hosts public hearings with key witnesses.

July 22, 2022: Jury finds Steve Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress

Aug. 5, 2022: A federal magistrate judge grants the Justice Department a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

Aug. 8, 2022: The search warrant is executed at around 10 a.m. with at least two of Trump’s lawyers present. Christina Bobb signs a receipt listing the property as seized by the FBI at 6:19 p.m.

Sept. 5, 2022: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in South Florida grants Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the documents.

Nov. 2, 2022: The White House discovers classified documents dating back to Biden’s time as vice president at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The administration alerted the National Archives who took possession of the materials the next morning.

Nov. 18, 2022: Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel in the department’s probes into the classified documents and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Dec. 1, 2022: The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ends the special master review of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago ordered by Judge Aileen Cannon, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said delayed its criminal investigation into the matter.

Dec. 19, 2022: House Select Committee issues criminal referrals against Trump and Eastman.

Dec. 20, 2022: Biden’s personal lawyer informs U.S. attorney John Lausch that additional documents were found at two locations at Biden’s personal home in Delaware.

Dec. 22, 2022: House Select Committee investigating the insurrection releases its final report.

Jan. 12, 2023: Garland appoints former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur as the special counsel in the Biden documents case.

Jan. 14, 2023: The White House announces personal attorneys for Biden discovered five additional pages at the Delaware residence.

Jan. 21, 2023: Richard Sauber, member of the White House counsel’s office, says additional classified documents dating back to Biden’s time in the Senate and vice presidency were found during a Jan. 20 search at the Delaware home.

Jan. 24, 2023: Greg Jacobs, Mike Pence’s attorney, announces the FBI retrieved a “small number of documents” from Pence’s home in Carmel, Ind., earlier that month.

March 28, 2023: James Boasberg, chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., orders Pence to testify in the federal probe investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

March 30, 2023: A Manhattan grand jury indicts Trump over hush-money payments his former personal attorney Michael Cohen made in 2016 to adult actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

April 28, 2023: Former Vice President Mike Pence appears before the grand jury in Washington, D.C. for seven hours.

May 4, 2023: Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader, and three other members of the group are convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy.

May 25, 2023: Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, is sentenced to 18 years for his involvement in the insurrection. He is handed the longest sentence and the first for a seditious conspiracy charge.

May 24, 2023: Richard “Bigo” Barnett: Barnett, who drew widespread attention after a photo of him with his feet propped up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, is sentenced to prison for four and a half years.

June 5, 2023: Three of Trump’s lawyers- James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan - meet with Justice Department officials, including Smith.

June 6, 2023: Meadows testifies before the grand jury in Washington, D.C.

June 7, 2023: Bannon is subpoenaed by the grand jury in Washington, D.C.

June 8, 2023: Trump announces on Truth Social he has been indicted by the Justice Department in the classified documents probe in the Southern District of Florida.

June 8, 2023: Newt Gringrich testifies before the grand jury in Washington, D.C.

June 9, 2023: The Justice Department unseals the indictment, revealing 37 charges against Trump and six against his aide Walt Nauta.

June 13, 2023: Trump is arrested and pleads not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman. Nauta does not have a local attorney and his arraignment gets postponed.

June 13, 2023: Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP vice chair Jim DeGraffenreid are spotted entering the area where the federal grand jury is meeting in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse.

June 22, 2023: Gary Michael Brown, the deputy director of election day operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign, appears before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. in the ongoing probe into Jan. 6.

June 23, 2023: CNN reports that Special Counsel Smith trades immunity for testimony with fake electors.

June 26, 2023: Half a dozen Secret Service agents testify before the grand jury.

June 28, 2023: Raffensperger is interviewed by investigators from Smith’s office in Atlanta.

June 28-29, 2023: Giuliani is questioned by federal investigators under a proffer agreement of immunity over a two-day session.

June 29, 2023: CNN reports former Trump campaign official Mike Roman and Smith’s team have reached a proffer agreement.

June 29, 2023: Taylor Taranto, who is wanted on Jan. 6 charges, is arrested with explosive materials and weapons near former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington, D.C.

July 1, 2023: The Washington Post reports Trump pressured Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in late 2020 to overturn the state’s election results. Trump also repeatedly asked Pence to call Ducey as well. Pence did end up calling him several times to discuss the election but did not follow Trump’s directive.

July 6, 2023: After finally securing a local attorney and twice delaying his arraignment, Nauta pleads not guilty.

July 11, 2023: New grand juries are seated in Fulton County, Georgia for the Georgia probe.

July 13, 2023: Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Hope Hicks, former aide to Trump, testify before the Washington, D.C. grand jury.

July 13, 2023: The Washington Post reports that Arizona's attorney general had put her prosecution team onto a new case back in May about Trump's bid to subvert the results of the 2020 election in her state. Joe Biden won Arizona by about 10,000 votes.

July 14, 2023: Taylor Taranto is indicted on federal firearms charges. He faces 4 misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection.

July 18, 2023: Trump announces on Truth Social he received a letter from the Justice Department on Sunday that he is the target of the federal Jan. 6 investigation. He said the letter, which gave him until July 20, 2023, to appear before the Washington D.C. grand jury, led him to believe he expects to be arrested and indicted.

