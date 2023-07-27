Trump Indictment Not Expected Thursday in DC - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Indictment Not Expected Thursday in DC

The former president's team has been bracing all week for new federal criminal charges

Published |Updated
Adam Klasfeld and Darren Samuelsohn
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump isn’t expected to be charged on Thursday in connection with the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as the federal grand jury investigating the matter finished their daily session without returning any indictments.

A deputy clerk for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., told reporters staking out the federal courthouse building in anticipation of news about Trump that no indictments came in on Thursday and that none were expected for the remainder of the day.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump’s attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro met with the special counsel’s office at their headquarters less than a mile and a half away from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, where the grand jury had been meeting.

The ex-president's lawyers left that session without any clear sense on the timing of an indictment, according to a source familiar with the Trump legal team's strategy.

Trump confirmed the huddle with prosecutors on his platform Truth Social.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Trump wrote. “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Television satellite trucks park outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Television satellite trucks park outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A source familiar with Trump’s legal team told The Messenger that the attorneys were told to expect another indictment against the former president. The revelation wasn’t unexpected, as Trump himself revealed in a Truth Social post earlier this month that he received a target letter. 

The New York Times reported that it cited at least three criminal statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and a Reconstruction-era law designed to clamp down on the Ku Klux Klan’s threats to the civil rights of freedmen and -women. 

Several sealed indictments can be found in the District of D.C. system, though it’s unclear whether any of them relate to the special counsel’s Jan. 6 investigation. 

Since Trump’s disclosure of the letter on July 18, 2023, dozens of reporters have congregated inside the District of D.C., waiting for developments, and Thursday was hotly anticipated to be indictment day. The grand jury, which has final say on if, when or what will be charged, did not abide by that schedule. 

