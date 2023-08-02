Local Trump Indictment Headlines Could Be ‘An Ad for Joe Biden’ in 2024 Battleground States

Amid the latest news on school supplies and a Phoenix condo fire, a photo of former President Donald Trump dominated the website of ABC’s Arizona affiliate station Wednesday, the day after his third indictment.

“Arizona at the center of January 6th indictment of former President Donald Trump,” the headline read. Atlanta’s NBC affiliate also played up the story’s local angle: “As possible Atlanta charges loom, Georgia is featured heavily in new federal Trump indictment.” And in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press highlighted how the indictment “includes a lot of references” to their state.

Unlike his previous indictments, the latest criminal charges Trump now faces have direct links to the battleground states where he tried to overturn the 2020 election results – and hopes to win in 2024. His alleged efforts with co-conspirators to organize fraudulent slates of electors in seven states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – featured prominently in his latest federal indictment, as well as news outlets in those states.

It’s a dynamic that will only continue as witnesses from those states are called to testify in a trial likely to take place in 2024. And it's poised to create a politically advantageous scenario for President Joe Biden in the heat of his reelection campaign without requiring him to lift a finger: Free, negative headlines for his potential rival in the states most likely to decide the election.

“Georgians are going to have surround sound with these proceedings,” said Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia. He added that voters will be “hyper-focused” because of the granular detail involving the state and the “high likelihood that there are going to be state officials and party activists potentially involved in this.”

Duncan predicted that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the largest newspaper in Georgia, will have indictment coverage on the front page for the next 400 out of the next 500 days. The indictment highlights Trump's statement to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that "he needed to 'find' 11,780 votes" in his favor, the subject of a separate election-meddling investigation at the state level that could result in a fourth indictment later this summer.

“Some folks are going to see it as an ad for Joe Biden and an ad against Donald Trump,” Duncan said. “It will be a net negative against Donald Trump.”

Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, said voters in her state will be paying attention to what happens next with Trump’s indictment given the local connections.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

“You can't have a Republican Party in chaos all over the news and have people not pay attention to it,” she said. “It's such an easy contrast for voters to see between Democrats getting things done, and Republicans still mired in the past, still dealing with that 2020 election that they refuse to acknowledge they lost.”

Pat Dennis, who leads the Democratic opposition research group American Bridge 21st Century, said his organization would make sure that voters are aware of the extent to which local Republicans were complicit in efforts to overturn the election. Most voters, however, already understand Trump’s involvement, he said.

“As you saw by looking at the headlines, in a lot of ways this pitches itself,” he said. “This is an issue that matters to voters and Trump is the one driving it without our help.”

Candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election had little success in battleground states ranging from Arizona to Georgia to Pennsylvania in the 2022 midterms.

“In elections in these states where this issue is front and center – and this indictment will put it front and center – these Republicans lose,” he said. “The more we’re talking about it, the worse it is for Republicans.”

The January 6 indictment could matter particularly for the small subset of independent and Republican-leaning voters who backed Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020 and who are “tired of the lies and chaos,” said Doug Heye, the longtime Republican strategist. “If you’re one of those voters in Scottsdale Arizona, this does not help the Trump cause.”

“Think of how often somebody says national polls don't matter, it's the polling that goes on in individual states,” Heye added. “This is a variation on that. Your local headlines, those become hard to escape.”

Republican base voters are going to "expect and demand" that their candidates stand with Trump, despite his indictments, said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist. But swing or independent voters may want to distance themselves from Trump.

"No matter what these candidates do, they're going to anger a key constituency that they need more to get over the finish line to get enough votes," Petkanas said.

To this point, Biden has generally remained quiet about Trump’s growing legal woes. Instead, his team has tried to promote his accomplishments in office – most recently on the economy – in an effort to create a contrast with the former president and the rest of the GOP.

"It presents voters with a very clear choice: an adult political party that is focused on job creation, lowering costs, standing up to China, versus a party whose sole message seems to be 'No really guys, I'm not guilty,'" Petkanas said.

With Trump’s legal drama sure to soak up much of the political and media oxygen over the next 15 months, Duncan, Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, thinks Biden is employing an effective strategy.

“Joe Biden beat Donald Trump hiding in the basement,” he said. “Now he’s beating him while vacationing on the beach. He’s obviously not worried about it. When your enemy is imploding, don’t get up and go help.”

Read the entirety of Trump's latest indictment: