‘This Is as Big as It Gets’: Experts Say History Will Remember Trump’s Federal Criminal Indictment on 2020 Election Interference

The Messenger Scale measures the magnitude of any singular news event, like the Richter scale does for earthquakes. It assigns a simple 1-10 number based on input from our panel of 90 "news seismologists" from the worlds of politics, policy, law, history, academia and media. They come from across the entire political spectrum in order to provide readers with a balanced response to major news events.

(You can read more about The Messenger Scale by going here.)

Our expert panel gave Donald Trump's third criminal indictment an 8.4 out of 10.

What happened?

Donald Trump got indicted again on Tuesday, this time surrounding federal criminal allegations he tried to remain president despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The context:

The new 45-page, four-count indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith centers on Trump’s attempts to hold onto power after Election Day 2020 and through the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The former president is charged with four crimes: conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

It's the second federal criminal indictment against Trump and the third overall when counting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's charges against the ex-president tied to hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

What are the experts saying?

This is as big as it gets. Historic announcement of accountability for the former President who incited a violent mob to try to overturn a democratic election. Today isn’t about the 2024 election, though of course there are implications for it. Today is about how we’ll write history, and Trump’s place in it. Christy Setzer, president and founder of New Heights Communications and former Al Gore presidential campaign spokesperson

In the history books 50 years from now, this case will overshadow all others of our era. Jay Hakes, former director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration

These latest indictments add to President Trump's legal woes, with now several federal and state-level indictments for a variety of alleged crimes. How he navigates the legal process through each of these while maintaining his stance as the lead contender for the 2024 Republic presidential nomination will be fascinating--and unprecedented in American history. Javed Ali, associate professor at the University of Michigan and former National Security Council senior director for counterterrorism

This is very significant, even among Trump’s other indictments, as this gets to the most serious of the alleged crimes (a real threat to democracy). Veronica Vargas Stidvent, executive director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas at Austin and ex-George W. Bush White House official

This is baked into the electorate's psyche. It could result in higher poll numbers and increased fundraising for Trump. Gordon Sondland, former Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the European Union

This is an extraordinary moment in American legal and political history—bigger than Watergate, bigger than Roe v. Wade, maybe bigger than Brown v. Board of Education. An American president faces indictment for formally and intentionally undermining his office and the will of the people. This is a sad day for the United States, but also an affirmation that no one is above the law. Sam Martin, chair of public affairs, Boise State University

This is the ballgame that matters most because it likely represents the greatest test of the rule of law and whether we can keep our Republic since the Civil War Randall Samborn, former spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago

What's next?

Trump is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. Thursday for an arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, an Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump’s Federal Indictment in Miami: 8.6

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action on college campuses: 7.6

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

A CNN report on a flood at the Mar-a-Lago pool raising prosecutors suspicions : 3.9

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

The panel:

The following individuals have all agreed to receive and share responses to this question: On a scale of 1-10, how much do you think this event matters?

Respondents for this survey are in bold.

The esteemed ranks of 'news seismologists' include: Allan Lichtman, Allison Gill, Andrea Bitely, Andrew McCarthy, Andrew Weissmann, Anthony Coley, Arun Chaudhary, Barbara Perry, Becky Bond, Brendan Buck, Carah Ong Whaley, Carol Browner, Carolyn Maloney, Charlie Cook, Chris Frates, Chris Shays, Christina Bellantoni, Christy Setzer, Dan Schnur, David S. Bernstein, David Cay Johnston, David Litt, David McIntosh, David Pepper, David Tamasi, David Weinstein, Edwin Chen, Eileen Claussen, Emily Pierce, Eric Wilson, Fred Upton, Gilda Daniels, Gordon Sondland, Gwenda Blair, Isaac Saul, Javed Ali, Jay Hakes, Jed Shugerman, Jeffrey Engel, Jeff Roe, Jeff Smith, Jenna Lowenstein, Jennifer Mercieca, Jesse Ferguson, Jim Messina, Joe Trippi, John Q. Barrett, John Dean, John Fleming, Julie Myers Wood, Kalee Kreider, Keith Appell, Ken Spain, Laura Smith, Lilliana Mason, Mark Zaid, Mary Bono, Matthew Rhodes-Purdy, Michael Czin, Michael Podhorzer, Michael Toner, Michael Vachon, Mindy Finn, Noah Bookbinder, Patricia Taft, Patrick Cotter, Patti Solis Doyle, Paul Rosenzweig, Philip Allen Lacovara, PJ Crowley, Randall Samborn, Reed Galen, Richard Tofel, Rick Boucher, Rick Wilson, Robert Luskin, Rodell Mollineau, Sam Martin, Sam Nunberg, Sarah Longwell, Sean Spicer, Shannon O’Brien, Stephen Moore, Steven Groves, Susan Del Percio, Susan Liebell, Ty Cobb, Veronica Vargas Stidvent and William Jeffress.