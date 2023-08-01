Capitol Police Officers Who Served on Jan. 6 React to Trump’s Indictment
'An indictment is only a mile marker along the highway to justice and accountability,' one officer said
Capitol Police officers who served during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, took to social media to celebrate former President Donald Trump's indictment Tuesday.
Winston Pingeon, who is no longer a Capitol Police officer and now works as a watercolor artist, posted on Twitter: "I want Justice for what my fellow officers and I endured while defending democracy on January 6th," Pingeon said. "One step closer."
Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who has been outspoken about his mental health struggles since the Jan. 6 attack, said on Twitter that the "indictment is only a mile marker along the highway to justice and accountability."
Roughly 150 police officers were injured during the riots at the Capitol.
Trump is facing four felony charges as a result of Tuesday's indictment: conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
