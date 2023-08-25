Trump’s Every Move Under Scrutiny for Slip Ups After Strict Rules Established for Off-Limits Behavior 

Donald Trump’s freewheeling speaking style for taking aim at his opponents has been a hallmark of his political career.

Now, the former president could face stiff fines, house arrest, or even jail time if he crosses certain lines with his social media posts, media interviews, political rallies or any other communications where the remarks cover any of the dozens of witnesses, co-defendants and unindicted co-conspirators involved in the cases.

That’s also not to mention the limits he has on discussing facts central to his legal troubles without lawyers being involved.

Bond conditions negotiated by Trump’s attorneys and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and released on Monday state that Trump cannot intimidate any witnesses or communicate directly or indirectly regarding the case. They also explicitly state the clause regarding witness intimidation extends to, but is not limited to, Trump’s social media posts and reposts.

Trump also faces orders limiting his speech about certain aspects of the other three cases in which he currently faces criminal charges. In Florida, although he has protested that it impinges “upon my right to FREE SPEECH,” Trump is under a protective order not to discuss certain non-public evidence in the case. The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner has similarly protested limitations on his speech in New York, where is facing a 34-count felony indictment stemming from “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

There are real world implications if he doesn’t follow the rules. Soon after he was indicted on federal charges of election interference in Washington, D.C., Trump posted in all caps on social media: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Although his conduct earned him a warning from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who instructed Trump not to intimidate witnesses or obstruct justice, Trump allies signaled he was likely to disregard the admonition.

"He’ll share what he feels is necessary and if she has a problem with it, [she] will address it," one Trump adviser told CNN.

Time will tell how things proceed as the criminal cases continue and Trump’s attempts to return to the White House are built on a platform that the criminal justice system is trying to destroy him.

Case in point: Within hours of Trump’s release on bond following his arrest and booking at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, he returned to Twitter after a long hiatus dating back to the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ex-president shared his new mug shot minus the logo of the local county police precinct and the all-caps declarations of “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Georgia legal experts told The Messenger that Trump should expect his social media behavior to be carefully watched.

“[Bond] can be forfeited if you violate any of the terms of the bond, which, of course, infamously in the case of President Trump has to do with no threats or implied threats, including on social media,” said Clark Cunningham a professor at Georgia State University’s School of Law.

“The violation of the terms of the bond … can obviously result in you spending the rest of the time in jail waiting for trial, and that could theoretically happen to Donald Trump,” he said.

Already, before Trump was indicted, a message he posted to Truth Social saying former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan should not speak to the grand jury, raised the specter of whether Trump would land himself in legal trouble for his use of social media.

“That pretty much crossed the line,” Cunningham said.

For his part, Trump has argued he needs to communicate freely in order to run for president, and has used the limits as a rallying cry to build support for his presidential campaign. He has argued limitations imposed by the courts infringe on his First Amendment rights.

Whether on social media platforms or in real life, there are many potential pitfalls for Trump.

This illustration photo shows former US President Donald Trump's mugshot on X (formerly Twitter), on August 24, 2023. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Following his arrest Thursday, many Trump followers, including his longtime associate Roger Stone, used social media to circulate an AI-generated mock rap video of the president–part of which featured an image of Trump shooting a gun alongside the lyrics: “‘Cause when we get revenge we ‘gon kick some ass.” Trump has not reposted that video.

Stone’s post stood out because he was forced to abide by strict limits on his own speech heading into a criminal trial in 2019 where he was later found guilty after posting a threatening image of the federal judge presiding over his case.

The former president’s bond conditions place constraints on his communications outside of social media as well, including a prohibition on discussing the facts of the case with his co-defendants. That set of restrictions has raised questions about the sheer number of people who are potential witnesses to his alleged criminal behavior, as well as co-defendants in the case, and who continue to associate or even hold jobs working for Trump.

One very public example is Walt Nauta, Trump's former White House aide who continues to serve as his personal valet despite being charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith for his role in helping the former president allegedly conceal classified documents that belong to the federal government. Nauta is a fixture at Trump's side, from his everyday travel to his trips to court to his golf outings.

Donald Trump arrives to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on August 3, 2023, after his arraignment in court as valet Walt Nauta hands the former president an umbrella. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Red flags are also being raised about an upcoming fundraiser Trump is scheduled to participate in on Sept. 7 at his Bedminster, N.J., private golf club for Rudy Giuliani, his former lawyer and current co-defendant in Georgia who is reportedly mired in legal bills and has been trying hard to get financial help from his longtime friend and client.

If Trump were to cross the line with any witness or co-defendant, Cunningham expects Willis’ prosecution team would flag Trump’s behavior to Judge Scott McAfee, the Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the case. From there, Trump could face a hearing and depending on whether the former president showed remorse, a degree of leniency could be expected.

“If he (Trump) acknowledged remorse, promised not to do it again. Maybe that would be it. If he doesn't show remorse, or if he does it again. I think certainly it's in the power of the judge to completely revoke bond and send him to the Fulton County Jail, and he’d have Secret Service people sitting around him,” Cunningham said.

A U.S. Secret Service agent stands outside the Fulton County jail as former President Donald Trump arrives to surrender on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

But heading straight to the county jail for violating bond isn’t the only outcome.

“That’s the most stringent stick the judge has at his disposal, but he has other sticks,” said Charlie Bailey, a former assistant district attorney in Fulton County and 2020 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Georgia.

“Whether it's Donald Trump or any other defendant in this case,” Bailey said, “it's important to set the standard early about what's going to be tolerated and what's not going to be tolerated and be firm about it.”

House arrest with supervision, Bailey and Cunningham agreed, seems more likely before Rice Street.

“I think more practical would be house arrest, and to have a Sheriff there to make sure that he doesn't use the telephone, has no access to the Internet, doesn't give any interviews, doesn't leave the house,” Cunningham said.

Practical considerations like Trump’s age, he turned 77 in June, and considerable influence on his political followers also factor in.

“If I were the judge,” Cunningham said, “I would not be in a hurry to put anybody in their late 70s in the Rice Street jail.”